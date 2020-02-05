Canucks’ remarkable trajectory interrupted by old enemies in Bruins

BOSTON – The Vancouver Canucks may be new and improved, but the old disappointments of the franchise in this city returned on Tuesday when the Boston Bruins beat them 4-0.

It was Vancouver’s first regulatory loss in six games and interrupted the most encouraging six weeks for the National Hockey League team since the Bruins defeated the Canucks in the 2011 Stanley Cup final.

Old villain Brad Marchand, one of the five Bruins who was left of their championship team, scored a big goal late in the second period and the Canucks had little push in the third period, four cities in a five-game road trip that ends on Thursday in Minnesota.

The Bruins opened the score at 14:24 of the first period when both Canucks J.T. forwarded. Miller and Elias Pettersson floated to the point, leaving no one in the groove for Charlie Coyle, who collected an undisputed rebound and had time and space to break the puck in the upper corner behind goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Canucks coach Travis Green immediately challenged offside, and defender Boston Charlie McAvoy actually defended the puck just over the blue line before teammate Sean Kuraly cleared the Vancouver zone. But McAvoy cleverly avoided touching or following the puck across the line until Kuraly struck and kept the game aside.

It was the second time in seven offside challenges this season that the Canucks staff failed, but Vancouver was able to kill the small punishment it received as a punishment.

Although they were disappointed with their challenge, the Canucks were probably a little relieved to follow only one during the break. Boston surpassed Vancouver 13-6 and the Canucks failed to generate an excellent scoring opportunity, while Markstrom saved twice against David Pastrnak and David Krejci.

The best spell of the Canucks game was perhaps the first six minutes of the second period when they surpassed the Bruins 7-3 and in fact generated some scoring opportunities. Tanner Pearson was stopped by Boston’s goalkeeper Tuukka Rask after a rebound and Brock Boeser looked like he had scored on another, except that he was hooked by McAvoy without penalty.

But Canuck’s defender Troy Stecher shot the puck over the glass at 5:45 am, and when Alex Edler slipped his feet under March and a minute later, the Bruins had a 5-on-4 powerplay.

Markstrom saved one-timers from Pastrnak and Torey Krug while the Canucks escaped the two-man disadvantage. But the Vancouver momentum was gone.

It didn’t help that when the Canucks finally got some power games later in the middle period, the struggling unit failed to get another goal and the Bruins had the best two scoring opportunities: short-handed escapes that Markstrom stopped on Chris Wagner and Coyle after last-man giveaways by Miller and Quinn Hughes.

The puck fell for Marchand on a broken game when Boston doubled their lead at 15:35 of the period and Krejci remained untouched between four Canucks to score from the slot machine at 14:09 of the third.

Bruin Karson Kuhlman hit Stecher a new goal at 18:10.

The Canucks were 42-25 outshot and allowed an average of 38 shots per game in the last five. That is a warning sign.