Canucks receive the penguins after winning the extra time

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) against Vancouver Canucks (17-15-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Vancouver after the Canucks won 5-4 overtime in Vegas.

The Canucks are 9-5-3 at home. Vancouver leads the league with 34 Powerplay goals, led by Elias Pettersson with six.

The penguins left 7-6-2 from home. Pittsburgh has scored 117 goals and is sixth in the NHL with an average of 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team at 17.

In their last session on November 27th, Pittsburgh won 8-6. Evgeni Malkin scored two team goals for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMER: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 16 goals, 21 assists and a total of 37 points. Josh Leivo has scored five goals in his last 10 games for Vancouver.

Bryan Rust leads the penguins by 14 in 21 games this season. Kris Letang has scored four goals in the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.924.

Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes, giving up three goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.912.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Penguins: Justin Schultz: out (lower body), Evgeni Malkin: day to day (illness).

