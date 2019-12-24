Canucks rally in third place to overthrow Edmonton Oilers – Edmonton

Loading...

Published on December 24, 2019 at 12:55 am

Updated December 24, 2019 at 1:14 p.m.

The Vancouver Canucks scored three goals in the third half and defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Monday evening.

Tyler Motte kicked off the game with a quick 11:15 shot. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins replied for the Oilers less than five minutes later. He cut through the slot and struck Jacob Markstrom with a wrist shot for his seventh of the season.

Oscar Klefbom scored the only goal in the second half and landed in the top corner of the power game at the start of the session.

Bo Horvat even pulled the Canucks into the third for four minutes. A rebound went in from his right skate. The gate was checked for entry, but it was decided that Horvat did not make a clear kick. The Oilers were punished for too many men, and Quinn Hughes made them pay by shooting home 6:12. Loui Eriksson added an empty letter.

The Oilers, 20-16-4, will host Calgary on Friday after their three-day Christmas break.

