Canucks’ Pettersson does not seek compassion despite the lack of criminal summons

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two-thirds of his second NHL season, Calder Trophy winner Elias Pettersson has never received more attention from opponents and never less sympathy from referees.

The complaint from Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green Tuesday after the non-call on Boston Bruins defender Matt Gryzelcyk’s late intake of Pettersson is a flash point for the treatment the 21-year-old star receives from opponents and officials.

This is of course not a new problem. For generations, the most skilled players of the NHL have drawn extra attention and abuse from defenders and periodic complaints from their coaches about the alleged lack of protection against referees.

Ironically, one of the most recent blasts from a coach came 14 months ago when former Edmonton Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock complained about the treatment of Canucks by Connor McDavid.

House of the Canucks

Stream all 82 Canucks games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

It’s hockey. Of course the best players will be the target, because their opponents also like winning games. Every elite player has to deal with this.

But as opponents increase their focus on stopping Pettersson, a mysterious and steep decline in calls continues.

In the first 27 games of the center this season, Pettersson was in second place in the NHL with 16 penalties. In the last 27 games, he only drew eight, equal to 42nd. In view of the extra physical attention that Pettersson receives, this decrease of 50 percent of the conversations is counter-intuitive.

“That is partly the frustrating part,” Green told reporters after Wednesday’s training in Minnesota. “He hasn’t changed his game. There have been times when there should be penalties. I said that last night.”

Two games after Pettersson was stabbed high in the face without punishment by New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson, Green spoke out after Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Bruins, who started with Gryzelcyk who severely struck an unsuspecting Pettersson two seconds later he pushed the end boards, he had hurriedly passed the puck.

“I’m so frustrated about it,” Green said in Boston. “This man is one of the best young players in the competition. And he is hit (when) he is completely defenseless.

“These are hits that the competition is trying to get out of the competition, especially against young top boys, top players in the competition. I think Petey has shown that he is one of those guys, and it is frustrating for me as a coach to see part of the abuse that he is making where he is not going (calling). I know he’s not the greatest man, but that doesn’t mean you can take advantage of a player who is not ready to be hit. That should be a fine all day. “

Hockey Day in Canada in Yellowknife, NT

Sportsnet and Scotiabank celebrate Scotiabank hockey day during Canada’s 20-year anniversary and unite a 4-day hockey festival to Yellowknife, NT and a 12-hour NHL broadcast for Canadian fans from coast to coast.

Green said on Wednesday that he was sticking to his remarks, but refused to work out and said the Canucks moved on to Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. With a 14-4-1 record since December 17, the Canucks are the surprising leaders in the Pacific Division.

Pettersson stumbled from the ice after the hit around 3:15 in the first period, but missed no shifts. He finished with 16:25 ice age, one of his lowest totals this season. Pettersson leads the Canucks with 55 points in 54 games.

“My view of the hit: I dropped the puck, I’m ready to be hit,” Pettersson told reporters on Wednesday. “I see (Gryzelcyk) next to me. He doesn’t hit me and then two seconds later he hits me when I’m relaxed. Yes, I am not ready for the hit, so I flew into shelves.

“I was a bit frustrated because I feel it is not a good game. It looks a bit like a dirty game because the blow is 10 meters away from where I dropped the puck and it is two or three seconds later after I dropped the puck.

“I know that I now get a lot more attention. I feel it. I get less time with the puck. I feel like I always have a man around me. But I feel like playing like that is not what we want in hockey because it’s a late hit and I’m not ready for it. I am ready for it first, but then two or three seconds later the hit comes. “

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk to many people in the hockey world, and then they tell listeners everything they have heard and what they think.

The referees in Boston were experienced officials Ian Walsh and Trevor Hanson.

Does Pettersson get fewer phone calls because referees believe he is beautifying offenses?

“The referees already have a tough job,” he said. “I’m not looking for phone calls. I don’t want to have that reputation about me as.. opponents, but play hard hockey. Of course sometimes I feel like I have to get a (phone call) with me, but that is something I have no control over. I can only try to play my best hockey. “

Pettersson only managed one shot in the net in Tuesday’s shutout, but scored twice and was the best Canucks player in a 4-3 shootout loss on Sunday in Carolina. In his first 27 games, the sophomore player had 11 goals and 31 points. In the last 27, Pettersson scored 12 and 24. He had better get used to the attention. He will have it for a while.