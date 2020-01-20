Canucks leads division in All-Star break

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The Vancouver Canucks are first in the Pacific Division as they enter the All-Star break and place a lot higher than this time last year.

The Canucks have exceeded expectations, a pleasant surprise for fans and experts.

James Cybulski with Sportsnet 650 says that their improved scores and goaltending make a big difference.

“More balanced scores in the line-up in recent weeks. Goaltending has been excellent for the Vancouver Canucks this year. For the first time in a few years that you have seen quality perform consistently since Roberto Luongo’s days, “he explains.

Cybulski says that a combination of a stronger team and weaker competition for the Canucks may contribute to the club’s success.

“Vegas is clearly the team that most people would view from the selection point of view and say that this is the best team. They have clearly achieved too little this year. The Calgary Flames, not where they were a season ago. Edmonton, better than expected. San Jose, big drop-off there and Arizona much better than expected, “he says.

For the remainder of this season it is difficult to predict where the Canucks will land. But fans are now celebrating and flying their flags a lot higher.

“With 33 games remaining, the team has reinvigorated this market. You can see that people are on board again, “says Cybulski.

The Canucks have the next 10 days off, while goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom, striker Elias Pettersson and defender Quinn Hughes participate in Sunday’s All-Star game.