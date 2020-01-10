Canucks ends fateful journey to Florida with discouraging loss to Panthers

Loading...

SUNRISE, Fla. – A daunting match followed a shocking one.

Considering the first, the Vancouver Canucks were even more disappointing in the second, as the Florida Panthers scored on their first two shots on Thursday and kissed for a 5-2 victory.

The Canucks came to Florida in a seven-game winning streak and leave with a two-game losing streak and more questions about the direction of their unpredictable NHL season.

After their 9-2 loss on Tuesday for the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Canucks practiced Wednesday, which was therapy for them. They had energy and intensity and seemed inspired to respond to the shame in Tampa with a much more robust and cleaner attempt against Florida.

But Canuck’s goalkeeper Thatcher Demko was beaten by Noel Acciari and Mark Pysyk in the first three minutes – on an unfortunate turnout from Canucks rookie Quinn Hughes and a step-by-step back check by Elias Pettersson – and the 0-2 deficit caused part of that inspiration .

The deflection of Brock Boeser at 6:51 cut the lead in two, but the Canucks still followed 2-1 despite surpassing the Panthers 13-8 to 14 minutes. From that moment on, Florida dominated the way Tampa had in the last 25 minutes on Tuesday when the Lightning scored seven times.

The Canucks constantly chased after the minority after spinning the puck. More than 24 minutes the Panthers surpassed them by 28-8 and the scoring opportunities were also skewed.

In the first break, Canucks CEO Jim Benning spoke to Vancouver reporters that his team was too loose and had to return to his “structure” of good defensive play.

“If you have young players – that’s the thing in this competition – it’s (roughly) the night-to-night consistency they display and play with,” Benning said. “Sometimes you never know, right? I think our young players are offensively exciting. Even when we go down, we seem to find a way to get back into the game. But if we, as a team, are going to take the next step and be consistent, we have to sharpen our defenses and play tighter hockey. “

At the second break, the Canucks trailed 4-1.

With Tim Schaller filling in for defender Troy Stecher, the Canucks were caught forward and a two-on-one turned into a two-to-zero before Evgeni Dadonov made it 3-1 at 18:53 of the first .

Jonathan Huberdeau defended Canucks defender Chris Tanev on the ice before starting a power-play one-timer for Mike Hoffman at 3:40 of the second period. So over a period of 49 minutes, the last 25 in Tampa and the first 24 in Florida, the Canucks were 11-1 defeated.

Tyler Motte from Acciari and Canucks traded goals in the third period. Last shots were 49-32 Panthers.

Four days in a row on the ice in the middle of a five-game road trip, the Canucks will probably be released Friday by coach Travis Green. Maybe it will work.

They visit the Buffalo Sabers for a matine game Saturday and play the Wild in Minnesota the following afternoon.