Canucks 'ashamed' in streak-snapping loss, try to put the sights ahead

TAMPA, Fla. – There was no aftermath of the longest winning series of the Vancouver Canucks in six years, no warm feeling of satisfaction or satisfaction when it was over. If you lose 9-2, you do that.

The Canucks didn’t look like or played Tuesday as a team that had won seven consecutive games. After the Tampa Bay Lightning embarrassed them, the Canucks didn’t feel that way either.

“It will take a little bit to process it,” said veteran center Jay Beagle. “It is still a bit too fresh. That is a difficult game to be part of; I have never really been part of such a game.”

Goalie Jacob Markstrom, addicted after allowing six goals in 21 shots, said: “We need to take this over and just be very open about it to talk about, leave it behind and then move forward. I assume everyone “Shame on us that we were not good today. We just have to get back on the workhorse and move on for the rest of the road trip. It’s a big road trip for us.”

With four of the five games to go on their journey, the Canucks visit the Florida Panthers in South Florida on Thursday. They left Tampa in shock.

It took them almost three weeks to build their streak, but the Lightning destroyed it in less than three minutes by scoring four times late in the second period to turn a 2-2 game into a joke. In one of their biggest games of the season – against a Lightning team that had also won seven times in a row and is a legitimate Stanley Cup participant – the Canucks played part of their worst hockey.

“It’s 2-2 with five minutes left in the period and then it’s suddenly 6-2,” said Canuck coach Travis Green. “If you were in the dressing room after the second period, you could really see how deep they were. We lose a few faceoffs, they score. We lose a few pucks and they score. Such a team makes you pay if you make a mistake, and they did.

“I think our boys were excited to play tonight. You could feel it on the couch, and even when we made it 2-2. It is no secret that there was a little bit of scope with this game. Again, suddenly five minutes later it is 6-2 and you can really feel a disappointment from our group. I do not think we have recovered even in the third period. You could use the (term) emotional disappointment, discouraged, whatever. It is now a good challenge to concentrate and react again in our next game. “

That lack of a winning streak honeymoon is perhaps the only good thing about the Canucks disaster.

They had not allowed nine more goals in a game since January 2014, when the Canucks of John Tortorella 9-1 were hammered by the Arizona Coyotes a month after the last series of seven games in Vancouver.

Loui Eriksson’s diversion of the centering pass from Bo Horvat, which originated from Lightning defender Victor Hedman, lifted the Canucks in a 2-2 draw at 14:05 of the second period. Then Tampa scored seven consecutive.

The Canucks lost important faceoffs – Beagle tried to blame himself for losing that and the game – and turned pucks, blew defensive coverings, and failed to get Markstrom rescue during the second period’s disintegration.

The keeper has been the most valuable player of the Canucks this season and was spectacular during the seven game peak, but didn’t get any help from teammates when he needed it and still had to shame the bench after Erik Cernak’s screened point shot escaped him at 6:02 pm of the middle period.

“It’s terrible,” said Markstrom. “There is a reason why you are drawn. It is personally embarrassing, but especially for the team you feel that you are disappointing your teammates. That is never a good feeling.”

Imagine how his teammates felt.

“To let your keepers hang like this …” Beagle said, unable to finish his sentence.

De Bliksem got tired of scoring, but refreshed in the second break and then threw three more goals into reliever Thatcher Demko, who had only started once in the past month.

“They made us pay for every mistake we made,” said defender Alex Edler.

Elias Pettersson gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 18:58 of the first period, with the puck being pushed through the pads by Andrei Vasilevskiy after Steven Stamkos’ sales. But then the Lightning beat the Canucks 9-1 and ended the game with an unanswered touchdown.

A 24-year-old rookie named Carter Verhaeghe scored a hat trick for the Lightning and Brayden Point had a goal and three assists. But the most notable stat was that Hedman, the Norris Trophy winner, managed to finish minus one in a seven-point win. And Canuck Jake Virtanen was not on the ice for one of the nine goals against his team.

“We know that our last three games here have not been our best efforts,” said Vancouver defender Tyler Myers, burned by Alex Killorn about what turned out to be the winning goal. “It was good that we found ways to win. . . but we have been brought back to earth again tonight. It was not a good night for us.

“It doesn’t feel right. But we can’t stop to think about it. There are many games in this competition and you have to rebound quickly. You have to show mental resilience and come back to the next game. Although we won, it’s a bit of a wake-up call to make another effort that we know we can win with. “