Canterbury Race Tips for Friday Night Meeting

6. Zing did enough at the start with a double-digit odds behind Arousal three weeks ago and she was remarkably strong across the line there. A smaller field could be a plus or a minus and it could be a "next time traveling" perspective but there is less depth in this area than its beginnings. To go well.

hazards: 4. Pragmatism probably leads them again as she did her debut at Rosehill at 1100m. Pulled again but a lot of time to cross and less competition for the front, at least on paper. Open to improvement and could end. 8. Tawaret went beyond pragmatism to take the lead before being run over by Rover. She is a young girl from 13 starts and that is the real concern, the others might have a little more upside down. She'll probably win sooner or later, but it's hard to be super confident. 2. Very decorated was a favorite beaten when he debuted at Wagga after sharing his head and being run down. Fitter, could move forward here too and wouldn't be shocked to see it appear.

How to play it: Zing E / W; Quinella box 4,6,8; Odds & Evens: EVENS.

Race 3: 7.15 p.m. DISABILITY OF THE CANTERBURY LEAGUE CLUB (1250 METERS)

6. La Tigresa made a promising start, coming back from a wide door and heading for second place behind Bound To Win, which looks practical, in Newcastle. Kinder is shooting here, she should be much more maneuverable and this shape looks good enough to win this race.

hazards: 7. Startalk has not been subjected to undue pressure in his two recent trials and deserves special attention here at the start. Lovely filly Snitzel in good hands and expecting her to show something. 10. Sweep statement threatened a little in three points the last time for some classifications and a first fourth. The last tests were promising and she could have come back better. Designed to have all the chances. 3. In the past only defeated one house in its early days behind Geo and continued to try despite not having the best of runs. Better for the experience and no surprise to see it improve quickly.

How to play: La Tigresa WIN; Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 4: MITER PLATE AT 7:45 p.m. (1100 METERS)

6. April Rain is a very well bred striking gray filly which makes her debut following a very nice victory at Canterbury just before Christmas. She certainly has an advantage in watching the trial regarding the direction of the race, but she has drawn well and can have an impact.

hazards: 3. Gunfighter is a huge watch, also in its infancy, after drawing attention late in its Randwick trial. Took a little while to get to the track and changed stables a few times. Market a guide, expecting it to work at least if the trial is a guide. 4. Quantico has racing experience from his first second at Warwick Farm in August. Given a little time and he ran under some duress in his last trial. James McDonald keeps rising, could be a boost. 9. single blonde was helped by a few scratches and should reach speed quite easily. She runs well without winning and has another chance.

How to play: April Rain WIN; Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 5: 8:15 p.m. KIA EVENING STAR (1250 METERS)

6. Island missile took largely a better competition than that and it chased Desert Lord at the time of the resumption of the last preparation. It would be good enough. Interesting to see him advance in the second try before saying goodbye to win by six. If it is within striking range in the turn, it will take hits.

hazards: 1. Echo Jet tried to go with something quick at Randwick the last time and fell for it. Before that, he gave Rosehill a great view of the beat when he was placed with The Party Girl. If he runs up to this effort, he has a good chance. 4. Power night is a first import for Bjorn Baker who has not won under a mile but his tests have been sharp. Find Hugh Bowman to ride and any support will be a pointer. I have to stay safe. 5. Handfast was well ridden taking advantage of a rhythm scheme to score on this course a little more than a month ago. Race well enough to be a factor.

How to play: Island Missile WIN; Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 6 – 8.45PM IRON JACK HANDICAP (1900 METERS)

7. Elleofadeel crossed the ranks in Queensland and was hard not to win three games in a row, then I just found a better one at Sunshine Coast the day after Christmas. She is a little fresh blood on the ground, attracted by a beautiful race just off the beat and finds James McDonald. Good luck.

hazards: 8. De Valera was working to a victory with a few rankings here before jumping to 2400m on a seven day save and failing. The month between races is good for him and if you can forget about the last race, he is right. 6. Manufacturer will do his usual thing in the first couple of the race here. I rushed home at the turn and I just had this course three weeks ago. Keeping fit and it's still a chance in every direction. 1. Indictment went through the motions a bit but at the same time is not far. Back from the company on Saturday where he had his chance but only beat a length by Spencer at Randwick. Try this trip first.

How to play it: Elleofadeel WIN; Trifecta 7 / 1.6.8 / 1.6.8; Odds & Evens: SPLIT.

Race 7 – 9:15 p.m. MIRVAC HANDICAP (1,550 METERS)

1. Condor put three very good races together and this race could be set up for his speed racing style. Beaten in a tight final here, two starts at the time in a solid provincial series final in Gosford last week. Definitely a very good hope in each direction at least.

hazards: 8. Weekend business said it was not far from another peak with a fourth place behind Rocha Clock and the form of this race has held up well so far. So it comes back can be dictated, but it generally works. 7. It’s Davinchi ran well first, then well in a race dominated by the leaders in Kensington a month ago. Partial to this track and this journey, he is therefore more than capable of improving himself. 6. Supreme polarity is the likely leader, or one of them. Constant race in southern districts and runs for a mile, so can be competitive with Nash riding.

How to play: Condor E / W; Odds & Evens: ODDS.

Race 8: 9:45 p.m. HANDICAP OF FURNITURE FROM BOWERMANS OFFICE (1100 METERS)

4. Zaniah was a dominant winner first, then a month between runs and sat wide before remaining third at Randwick over 1000m. More fit, well drawn and less depth here. Difficult to beat.

hazards: 8. I am a legend has a good record in first place, tried well and did not finish worse than fourth on this track in four attempts. Breeds out of rhythm and has James McDonald to ride. Must be respected. 1. All cylinders got back into shape with easy wins in Hawkesbury and Moonee Valley. Almost two months since this last victory and he proved himself a month ago. Has not yet won at 1100m, but there is as much luck as anywhere here. 13. Zem factor gave a good account in a strong form race leading and standing fourth behind Aquitaine at Kensington a month ago. Well tested since, will lead or be there and has a case.

How to play it: Zaniah WIN; Odds & Evens: EVENS.

