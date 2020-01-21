Canterbury is the first stop on the country road for hopeful championships

Al Mah Haha led Bocelli in a Burleigh Quinella in Sera qualifying last year, beating eventual late winner Noble Boy in fourth place. The Goulburn trainer said her five-year-old daughter is returning in excellent shape.

“We decided to give him a good break and he’s got bigger and stronger again, a big happy horse, and we’re really looking forward to seeing him do this preparation,” she said.

Â € œIt went so well in the heat of Goulburn and you couldnâ € ™ t go back and have another shot. What happened in the final was really unfortunate. Hopefully we can tick this box this year and do bigger and better things. “

Nowra will receive the Sera qualifier for the first time in 2020 on February 16. After the race on Wednesday, Burleigh will judge whether Al Mah Haha has another run or is going straight to the 1400 m.

Albury coach Mitchell Beer has an additional week ahead of Logan River so that he can definitely tackle the heat of the Southern Districts on February 22nd on his home route.

Logan River has won four races for the Beer Stable since being accepted as a tried horse and leading the popular coaching championships.

“He settled in much better this time. We worked on him late in the final preparation to test him over 1350m and he was pretty strong in the line,” he said. “I think he came back as a 1400 meter horse, but he runs very well and freshly. He has a good chance in every way, but his big goal is third place in Albury. “

BEST APPLICATIONS

Race 1: (1) April rain

Race 7: (3) Bound to Win

BEST VALUE

Race 6: (1) acceleration

