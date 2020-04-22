Along with toilet paper and pasta, a small bag of yeast flew from the shelves of grocery stores. But a sour liquid expert in Boston came up with the decision: he has been teaching bakers how to grow their own yeast appetizers the way it has been done for centuries.

Andrew Yanjian is the editor-in-chief of Cook’s Illustrated magazine and, as he put it, “the kind of local bread man.” When he noticed the scarcity of dried, commercial yeast, the Jadgian saw an opportunity to share his skills and passion through a starter project on Instagram.

“Maybe if I hadn’t come up with such a clever name for it – calling it a ‘quarantine starter’ – it might not have taken off as fast,” he mused. “I’m kind of an outright puzzle and I feel like a good hashtag is part of the secret here.”

The “little” part of the name #quarantinystarter refers to the less-than-normal amount of flour that Yangyangin uses, since, as many home bakers have noticed, this basic ingredient is also difficult to find. Before the coronavirus crisis struck, he used a few pounds of universal flour to grow his sour yeast, which made him think, “What if you could only make a few teaspoons of flour at a time with each meal?”

You need to “feed” the starter because it is alive. Some people say it’s like having a pet.

“And in a sense,” agreed Djangiyang, “but it’s also not like a pet because pets are generally easy to understand and you can follow a few rules about how to care for them and they will be good. “One starter requires you to adapt to it,” continued Majidzhian, “and you need to understand its lifecycle to keep it happy.”

After a few days, the tiny starter started to bubble. (Courtesy of Andrew Jangiński)

When he talks about these things, he calls it “microbial cultivation.” It all happens in a small container, like a glass jar.

“So the way you make a sourdough snack is to take the flour and water and mix them together and just let them sit,” explained Majidzhian. “The organisms that build a culture of acidic fluid are bacteria and yeast. And these organisms are already present in the wheat kernel as it sits in a bag of flour. If you continue to take the flour water mixture you are starting with and periodically add it to another flour and water mixture – say once a day, then twice a day later – the yeast and the bacteria you want to be there , will start to multiply to numbers that will eventually allow you to squeeze one loaf with. “

Over time, their numbers and vigor will allow you to use them to make bread. At this point, the frothy mixture is called levain, and Yangjiang said that getting there takes between 14 and 21 days of planned nutrition.

(Courtesy of Andrew Jangiński)

Raising yeast and making sourdough bread can be a little frustrating. Before working at Cook’s Illustrated, Janjigian was an organic chemist in pharmaceutical research. When he began this experiment, he had no idea if he could teach novices how to cultivate yeast remotely through their computers and smartphones. But in the last month, he said, some 800 people have taken the leap, including Erin McGrath.

“Like many people, I think I’m baking a little more at the moment,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a stress reliever. But also, I just love a science project and that’s it. “

Before McGrath moved to work from her home in Arlington, she baked a lot of bread using commercial yeast, but never made her own. “Yes, I was upset,” she admitted, “and I will say that the first days didn’t seem like much was happening.”

But soon her yeast began to bubble and expand.

For McGrath, it is reassuring to have a routine that gets her off her desk to feed her starter more flour. “It gives me something to think about, it’s neither my job nor my anxiety about what’s happening,” she said, adding that it’s fun to be part of a new bread community.

“I find it weird that people have been dealing with this for so long,” McGrath reasoned, “when we didn’t even know what yeast was and why it worked.”

So far, she has made some breads with her #quarantinystarter and is still alive and kicking. Alas, Yangiyang said other first-graders were not so lucky, but were glad they didn’t give up.

“There’s just something meditative about working with the bread and slowing down its pace,” he said, “and I think now we have a lot of time on our hands, maybe we’re a little worried about everything else around us and find something quiet and centering is useful. “

Plus, Yanjigaan believes that there is nothing better than homemade bread. He hopes his new followers will continue to take care of their starters. They look invested. Many have even given names to their new pets.

“Things like the Yeastie boys, Courtney Loave, Quarentiny Dancer. Quarentiny Turner. Quentin Quarentino – Listed by the Yangiyang, – Vincent Wandaff. Holy dough. Otis bread. Angelina Dugley … ”

What would you call yours?

You can follow Andrew Janjigian’s #quarantinystarter project on Instagram. His handle is @wordloaf and he also created an email newsletter with detailed directions and recipes.