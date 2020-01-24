Canopy Growth slows down its Canadian cannabis drink line

Dive overview:

Canopy Growth said last week that it had not finished scaling up its cannabis drink production facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario for commercial production and will not launch its products this month as previously announced.

Canopy did not provide an updated timeline for the launch, but said not to think that the delay will affect its tax revenue from 2020. The company plans to continue updating when it publishes its fiscal third quarter results in February.

“Canopy has had seven weeks to work with THC in the brand new beverage facility to develop the processes and IP it has developed in the R&D environment,” said Canopy Growth CEO David Klein in a release. “To deliver products that meet our customer’s high standards, we choose to revise the release date while reviewing the latest details.”

Dive Insight:

This is not an optimal timing for Canopy. In Canada, cannabis-soaked products were allowed to start on the shelves and sales increased. The news about Canopy’s delay came the day after the government-run Ontario Cannabis Store was opened and all available food and beverages were sold.

Without a new timeline for launch, this delay could bring other brands to Canopy, and the company would miss out on the first excitement of legal cannabis edible sales.

Canopy, the largest cannabis company by market value, stated earlier that it would spread the launch of its new cannabis products early this month. The first series of cannabis chocolate products were expected to reach retailers early this month, along with the first batch of its ready-made cannabis infused beverages. The next Canopy wave of drinks would be launched in early February.

Canopy had two chocolate products ready for sale when cannabis infused products were legally available in Canada last month, but according to BNN Bloomberg no drinks or vapors. At the same time, other companies such as Aurora Cannabis have sold more than a dozen products.

The delay is probably not pleasant at Constellation Brands, which has invested nearly $ 4 billion in the cannabis company. Since the investment, Canopy has increased the profit of Constellation. Despite its original high expectations for the company, Constellation announced a $ 484.4 million loss on its investment in Canopy Growth in October.

Today’s update will do little to satisfy investors who have seen Canopy downgraded twice this year, “analyst Owen Bennett told Jefferies against Bloomberg.” instead of unforeseen external factors, which is even more worrying. “

Canopy submitted its definitive documentation for its beverage supply to Health Canada last June and received its license at the end of November, so this delay was not caused by regulatory complications.

Constellation recently increased its supervision of Canopy by installing one of its employees as CEO. Last year, Bruce Linton, former co-CEO and board member of Canopy Growth, was fired. In December, Canopy Growth appointed CEO and David Klein, financial director of Constellation Brands, as the next CEO of the cannabis company. Klein will have to deliver better results, and this delay is not the best first impression as a new leader of Canopy.

There is a large market in Canada that Canopy wants to respond to. Although eating and drinking cannabis is now starting to hit the shelves, in late 2018 Canada legalized recreational marijuana nationwide. In the first full year of marijuana legalization, the volume of domestic beers in Canada decreased by 3.9% compared to 2018, mainly because more people smoke, Beer Canada said. That market could represent what could happen in the US if the country also legalizes cannabis in food and drink and more people look at infused products rather than traditional ones.

Despite the hurdles that have now been taken, Constellation’s investment in Canopy could still be a smart move in the long run if the cannabis company is able to take action together.