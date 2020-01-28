Canoo Vs. Fisker: Subscription Services for electric cars compared

If you are going to launch a new car company, why deal with old-fashioned dealers?

Fisker and Canoo are the newest in a long series of electric car startups that want to match Tesla’s success. Both have recently unveiled their first production models, and both plan to offer these cars through subscription services.

Unlike traditional buying and leasing, subscription services bundle the costs of using the car itself with related expenses such as insurance and maintenance in one monthly payment, without a long-term obligation. Some established car manufacturers – such as Volvo – have launched subscription services for their existing models, but Fisker and Canoo are the first to launch new cars through subscription services.

While Fisker and Canoo both make reservations, you cannot yet park either car in your driveway. Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean electric SUV are not scheduled to begin until 2022, while Canoo focuses on 2021 for its self-proclaimed electric car. In the meantime, this is a comparison between these two subscription services for electric cars.

What is a car subscription?

Just like Netflix, car subscriptions turn a product into a service to make it easier. Just as streaming services give access to a collection of movies and television shows instead of purchasing the titles separately, auto-subscription services give access to transportation without the hassle of the traditional auto-purchase process.

Canoo

Instead of having to buy or lease a car and then arrange the operating costs separately, subscriptions aim to include everything in one monthly amount. Fisker’s plan includes maintenance costs, while Canoo’s bundles both maintenance and insurance.

Customers are also not stuck with cars. Canoo lets customers pay from month to month, without a fixed start or end date. Fisker lets customers return a car after a month, eight months, 22 months or more. (The company also lets customers buy cars.)

Increased accessibility?

With subscriptions, Fisker and Canoo customers can bypass car dealers. Customers will sign up and manage their subscriptions via special apps.

These services can make it easier to own electric cars. Traditional dealers are bad at selling electric cars. In a 2019 study, the Sierra Club discovered that 74 percent of American dealers do not sell electric cars. Those who sell them often do not have cars available for test drives and lack well-informed sellers.

Once they have taken the plunge, most buyers want to stay with electric cars.

Driving an electric car, but being able to return it after a month, can win more converts, Canoo boss Ulrich Kranz told Digital Trends earlier. Concerns about the range and availability of charging stations have put many people on the fence, Kranz said.

But as soon as people start driving electric cars, those worries usually disappear, according to a recent AAA survey. Once they have taken the plunge, most buyers want to stay with electric cars, the survey said.

Fisker against Canoo

Yet even die-hard fans of electric cars can be skeptical about Fisker and Canoo. Both companies have a background story that shows how difficult the car industry can be.

Fisker is the second car manufacturer launched by Henrik Fisker, a car designer whose CV includes sports cars such as the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9. His first company – Fisker Automotive – launched the Karma plug-in hybrid luxury sedan in 2012.

Fisker ocean

At first the Karma seemed a rival to the Tesla Model S (which was launched around the same time), but the car was troubled by problems and production ended after about 2,000 were built. Henrik Fisker left and the company later declared bankruptcy. The remains were later reconstructed as Karma Automotive, and an adapted version of the Fisker Karma is now back in production as the Karma Revero.

Henrik Fisker launched Fisker Inc. in 2016, this time focusing on fully electric cars. In addition to the ocean, the company plans to launch a more luxurious model, the EMotion. That car will use solid-state batteries instead of the lithium-ion batteries that the Ocean and any other current electric car use. That gives the EMotion a range of up to 400 miles, according to Fisker.

Canoo was founded in 2017 by Kranz and Stefan Krause. The two executives (since then Krause stepped down) are veterans of the traditional car industry who have worked for BMW. They started Canoo after holding high positions at another electric car startup, Faraday Future. Faraday stole CES 2016 with a 1,050 hp electric SUV called the FF91, but the company is struggling to get the vehicle into production.

How the cars differ

Assuming Fisker and Canoo are able to deliver their first cars on time, do you want to drive them?

Fisker Ocean interior

The Fisker Ocean is the more conventional of the two. It is a small electric SUV, comparable in size to the upcoming Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40 Recharge. The Ocean has standard four-wheel drive and a range of 250 miles to 300 miles, according to Fisker. The interior of the SUV uses recycled materials, including carpets made from old fishing nets and upholstery made from discarded clothing, plastic and rubber. Fisker will also offer a sunroof that, according to the company, can run up to 1,000 miles per year.

Canoe interior

The Canoo electric car is all about maximizing interior space at the expense of style. The vehicle offers seats for seven with the footprint of a conventional compact car, according to Canoo. Range is estimated at 250 miles, and the minimalist interior does not include an embedded infotainment system. Instead, Canoo expects customers to connect their own phones or tablets to the dashboard.

How much will they cost?

Fisker currently takes $ 250 reservations for the ocean. Customers who opt for the plan must also deposit $ 2,999 and pay a monthly fee of $ 379. That includes a fee of 30,000 km per year, with Fisker covering maintenance costs as long as you have the car.

Fisker will offer some free costs through Electrify America, but will only reveal more details later in 2020. Insurance is not included, but Fisker has said it allows customers to get quotes through the app. Alternatively, Fisker will offer a full purchase option with a base price of $ 37,499.

Canoo has not announced prices for its subscription service, but says it includes vehicle costs, insurance, maintenance and costs. The company has a waiting list, but instead of putting money down to keep a spot, customers can get on the list by referring other people to Canoo.

Where do I register?

You can make a $ 250 reservation for the Fisker Ocean or join the Canoo waiting list through the respective company websites. However, the Canoo subscription service is only available at the launch in Los Angeles. The company then plans to expand to San Francisco, followed by other cities on the west coast and then on the east coast.

Other things to know

Registering with Fisker and Canoo is far from certain. Neither company has delivered a car to a customer and, as the trials of the first company from Henrik Fisker and Faraday Future show, it is not easy to get to that point. Tesla is the only new automobile manufacturer in recent times to have built electric cars in significant volumes, and it has missed every launch period so far.

Both Tesla and Volvo have encountered resistance to their plans to bypass dealers. Tesla, which manages the company’s showrooms and sells online, still cannot sell cars in any state. Fisker and Canoo can have similar problems if they try to roll out their subscription services.

Although Fisker and Canoo are unique in converting car ownership into a service, they are quite different from each other. The Fisker approach is more like leasing, while the Canoo approach is a real product-as-service offering. The cars themselves also vary. Fisker’s looks a lot like existing small SUVs, while Canoo’s is much more futuristic.

It is hard to say which is better, or even if one of them will succeed, but your taste must clearly determine your preference. Fisker looks great for people who want an electric car with less involvement and hassle, while Canoo focuses on tech enthusiasts and early adopters who are looking for a completely new perspective on transportation.

