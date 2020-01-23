Canonical is best known for Ubuntu Linux, followed by the dominance of Ubuntu on the cloud as the virtual operating system (VM) of your choice. Canonical is now taking a new perspective. It builds an Android app platform on top of a Ubuntu-based cloud: The Anbox Cloud.

Why? When you think Android, you think of the operating system on your phone, not a cloud. The reason: both users and ISVs want more demanding Android applications, such as high-end games, on their even larger smartphones. Google offers a similar approach with its new Stadia platform for game streaming.

This new way to access gaming and other demanding apps depends on the fact that 4G LTE is available everywhere, 5G finally gets under way and gets edge computing grip. Together these developments make it possible to deliver rich gaming and vertical production, retail, logistics, transport and healthcare applications to smartphones. Tablets and smartphones have a major shortcoming for these apps, they do not have the processor or graphics horsepower to run high-end applications. That is where the Anbox Cloud comes in.

With Anbox Cloud, developers can create graphic and memory-intensive mobile games and other applications. These can be scaled to a large number of users, while offering the responsiveness and ultra-low latency that gamers demand. Instead of downloading a game, they run the Android game in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) mode. For ISVs, it also offers a protected content distribution channel.

This new cloud service also makes game streaming services scalable and offers better automation. Gamers achieve better performance and gaming companies make optimal use of their cloud resources. It is a win-win.

How does this work? Canonical explained that it is built on a series of Canonical technologies. To start with, Anbox runs Android apps in containers on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS kernel. Containerization is provided by safe and isolated LXD system containers. These containers are much lighter than VMs. For Anbox service providers, this means that they get application density at least twice compared to running Android apps in VMs.

These containerized Android instances work with mobile devices via a local client application. A custom plug-in is optimized to handle the signals and data exchanges between the client applications and the Android instances. Device inputs are forwarded to the emulated Android instance and graphic output is returned to the client to be displayed on the device.

At the same time, the higher container density increases scalability and the unity economy declines. Metal-as-a-Service (MAAS) is used for the delivery of remote infrastructure. Juju, the open-source DevOps tool from Canonical, offers automation tools for easy implementation, management and lower operating costs. If your company needs technical support to run Anbox and its components, the Anbox Cloud comes with Ubuntu Advantage support. This offers continuous support and security updates for up to ten years.

You can run Anbox on the public or private cloud or on cloud edge infrastructure. Public and private cloud service providers can integrate Anbox Cloud into their offering to deliver mobile applications in a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) or SaaS model. Telecommunication providers can create value-added services based on virtualized mobile devices for their 4G LTE and 5G mobile network customers.

If you are an ISV and you want to get the most out of Anbox, you want to run it on your own hardware or work with a provider that fully supports it. Specifically, as Lynn Comp, Intel’s VP from Data Platforms Group and General Manager of the Visual Cloud Division, says, Anbox uses the Intel Visual Cloud Accelerator Card – Render (VCAC-R). This allows “the delivery of improved cloud and mobile gaming experiences on Android devices, supporting an emerging industrial opportunity today and for the coming 5G era.”

An Anbox VCAC-R card contains two Intel Core i7-8709G processors and each system on a chip (SoC) integrates two graphic subsystems: Intel UltraHigh-Definition (UHD) images for low-power, premium media coding and Radeon RX Vega M images for displaying games and creating content. Both GPUs work together to reduce latency when the rendered frames are transferred from the Radeon GPU to the media-optimized Intel GPU for high-quality coding and streaming. Rendering uses the Mesa driver stack and OpenGL ES 3.1. The Intel Media Driver for Video Acceleration API (VAAPI) is used to encode the video stream.

The Anbox Cloud stack

canonical

Not every cloud provider has this type of hardware ready for implementation. Canonical cooperates with Packet, the provider of bare-metal cloud infrastructure for developers. Together they can help you implement Anbox Cloud on-premise or at target locations. To provide the best experience, Canonical also works with Ampere (ARM) and Intel (x86) as silicone partners. These hardware options are optimized to provide the best density, GPU models and cost efficiency to shorten the time-to-market for Anbox Cloud customers.

Anbox is priced annually per node, per calculation body per year. Support is included and the service is delivered with Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

“Driven by emerging 5G networks and edge computing, millions of users will benefit from access to ultra-rich, on-demand Android applications on a platform of their choice,” hoped Stephan Fabel, Canonical’s Product Director.

I think there is a good chance that the hope of Canonical will be realized. According to Newzoo’s Global Mobile Market Report 2019, Android games are now more popular than iOS games and have a turnover of $ 35 billion. As mobile games become more and more popular, Anbox can help the ISVs that give it a critical advantage by helping them deliver faster, richer games.

