Cannon Fodder Podcast: The Break is Dangerous - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

Brian Hedger Columbus mail order Michael Arace Columbus mail order

Wednesday

January 22, 2020 at 6:26 pm

Columbus Dispatch columnist Michael Arace speaks to Blue Jackets hit reporter Brian Hedger for a preview of the upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. In this episode we discuss which players are still injured, which players are likely to return to the lineup soon, and what the team’s current performance is. Finally, Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen will come to talk about his relationship with head coach John Tortorella, discuss the team’s prospects and newcomers, and talk about the current goalkeepers in the system.

>> Listen to the latest installment of the Columbus Blue Jackets Cannon Fodder podcast here.

>> Join our Columbus Blue Jackets fans Facebook group to get the latest news and updates, and to join the conversations.