Cannabis can have a negative effect on home values

Smoking cannabis in your home, whether you are an owner or a tenant, can damage the value of the home, says a Zoocasa survey.

“There is still a strong perception that this will have a negative impact on the property, including its value and condition, a feeling that has not changed over time,” said Penelope Graham, editor in chief at Zoocasa. “More than half of both homeowners (64 percent) and tenants (53 percent) agree that smoking cannabis within a home would devalue.”

With the exception of residents of Manitoba and Quebec, Canadians can legally grow up to four cannabis plants at home without a permit. This includes single-family homes as well as rental homes and multi-family homes as long as the activity falls within the guidelines of the condo board of property management.

The Zoocasa research showed that own cultivation was only slightly more acceptable.

“When asked whether even a legal amount of the medicine grown on the property would stop respondents from buying it, 48 percent of Canadians matched it up from 52 percent in 2018,” says Graham. “Not surprisingly, consistent with other results, millennials were less likely to be influenced by a home-grown crop, with 38 percent consistent, compared to 53 percent from older generations.”

Rental home owners do not prefer smoking or growing.

“According to the survey, landlords prefer that cannabis is not grown or consumed within their properties, with 85 percent of respondents who have identified as rental properties agree that they prefer tenants who are not engaged in such behavior,” says Graham. “They have also become increasingly concerned about related damage to their property, with 57 percent in agreement and 55 percent of landlords saying they would consider charging higher rent to future tenants to avoid potential cannabis-related damage cover.”

Tenants are more aware of the regulations, says Graham.

“When asked if they were aware of the rules introduced by their condo board or building management, 76 percent of tenants’ respondents agreed, compared to 66 percent of homeowners,” she says. “In addition, 53 percent of tenants said they understood their rights when it came to smoking or growing cannabis in their home, while only 43 percent of landlords said they knew what could and could not be enforced within their rental.

“Neither group seemed willing to break the rules that were introduced by their board or landlord. Only nine percent of tenants and seven percent of homeowners said they would still smoke cannabis in their homes, even if this was in violation of property management guidelines. However, 21 percent of respondents in an apartment said they would break the rules, despite 72 percent being aware of it. “