Candlelight vigil for missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

The Wakefield community will come together this week to pray for the safe return of the missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski.

The 16-year-old has been missing from home for two weeks.

The last confirmed sightings were on Sunday, January 19th at 3:14 p.m. near Domino’s Pizza in the Chantry Bridge area.

New CCTV footage of missing Wakefield teen Mateusz Lugowski

He was then seen by two school friends near the river behind the Evans Halshaw garage at 3:20 p.m.

Despite speaking to his friends, family, and witnesses, this is Mateusz’s last confirmed sighting.

Yesterday, the police released CCTV footage taken on the Arriva 117 bus when he drove from Lupset to the city center shortly before 3:00 p.m. on January 19, hoping to awaken people’s memories of that day.

This Friday, February 7th, people gather on the Chantry Bridge near the chapel to light candles and say a prayer.

Candle glasses are made available to all participants.

The prayers take place at 6 p.m.