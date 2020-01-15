Candidates from the President of the Ununited State of America

I am more optimistic about the future of America today than when I was elected to the Senate at the age of 29. We can make progress and restore the soul of this nation.

We are nearly 330 million Americans who must do what our president does not want: to treat everyone with dignity and respect. Don’t give hate a safe haven. Choose unit over distribution. There is nothing we cannot do when we stand together. —Response to WIRED

Michael Bloomberg

FORMER MAYOR, NYC (DEMOCRAT)

“Healthy democracy is about living with disagreement, not eliminating it … An approach that silently demands disputed issues, or that extends a bitter political division into trade and every other sphere of life, will only succeed in making the country even deeper to break. Demagogues from the left or right will certainly thrive in such an environment. Not liberal democracy. Enough with “speech is violence.” Restoring the ability to disagree without becoming mortal enemies is a new and urgent civic duty. “- September 15, 2019,” Democracy requires discomfort, “Bloomberg believes

Tulsi Gabbard

CONGRESSMEMBER, HI (DEMOCRAT)

“The longer we continue to allow ourselves to be so divided, for people to promote their own political interests, the weaker we are as a people and as a country. There is so much that unites us. This is what I find inspiring when we meet different people throughout the country and the diversity that we have in this country and how beautiful it is that we can come together around these unifying principles. – September 28, 2019, interview, The Hill

Tom Steyer

BUSINESSPERSON (DEMOCRAT)

Today’s political polarization is a symptom of a bigger problem – the takeover of our democracy. For years, the uncontrolled power of the company has been ruined vis-à-vis the American people by buying influence in the corridors of the government and promoting close interests at the expense of workers’ rights, our health and our environment. Companies have tried to deepen and exploit political divisions by spreading misinformation and fear to increase profits and raise stock prices. We must restore political power directly to the population and give them a more direct role in decision-making on the important issues that affect their lives. We also need to organize and unite urgently needed action – to combat our climate crisis. We still have 10 years to avert the worst effects of climate change; it threatens humanity and the world, our lives and our communities. But the United States and the American people were built to tackle the big problems. We can take on this challenge and make it our biggest opportunity – and we have to do it together. —Response to WIRED

Donald Trump

PRESIDENT (REPUBLICAN)

“We must reject the policy of revenge, resistance and retribution – and embrace the limitless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good. Together we can break through decades of political deadlock. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America’s future. The decision is ours. ”- 5 February 2019, State of the Union address

John Delaney

FORMER CONGRESSMEMBER, MD (DEMOCRAT)

“One of the things I promised is to make only two-fold proposals in my first hundred days. Wouldn’t it be great if a president looked at the American people at the inauguration and said,” I represent all of you, or you voted for me or not, and this is how I’m going to prove it “? … You prove to the American people that we can actually start solving problems and get things done.” – January 13, 2019, interview, ABC’s This Week With George Stephanopoulos (condensed)

Bill Weld

FORMER GOVERNOR, MA (REPUBLICAN)

