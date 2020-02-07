Candidates balance competitive requirements before the debate, primarily

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The final leg before the New Hampshire area code is usually a hectic phase for the White House hopefuls who want to make a name for themselves at the start of the nomination process. But four days before the next competition, the New Hampshire scene is extremely calm.

Bernie Sanders, Senator from Vermont, appeared on Friday morning, and Elizabeth Warren, Senator from Massachusetts, made a spontaneous stop at a café to meet the winners of a competition. Otherwise, most of the main candidates in New Hampshire were on the trail.

It’s a fitting end to a week when the aftermath of the chaotic Iowa process, the culmination of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the need to replenish the campaign fund, or the demands of national television appearances distracts candidates from traditional New Hampshire delight to have . The pace will pick up speed this weekend, but Ray Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, admitted on Friday that the nature of politics has changed as campaigns prioritize TV hits and digital outreach.

“There are a lot of people who make a lot of money on television advertising and a lot of money on other things that convince the campaign to make everything stand out compared to good old shoes,” he said, adding that he believed that The candidates and campaigns have done a good job of getting in touch with voters in New Hampshire.

Scott Spradling, former political director of WMUR-TV, New Hampshire’s largest television broadcaster, said campaigns are “more of a controlled exercise with limited access.

“This is a much more careful choreographed primary cycle,” said Spradling, who reported on the 2000, 2004, and 2008 primaries.

The lighter campaign style comes as the area code stakes increased on Tuesday. The AP cannot declare a winner of the Iowa Democratic Assemblies earlier this week because of a narrow spread between Sanders and Pete Buttigieg and irregularities in the assembly process. This means that New Hampshire may be the first opportunity for Democrats to choose a clear winner who could emerge with momentum in later competitions to decide who will play Trump in the fall.

New Hampshire’s Primary retreated to Iowa from the start, partly because Sanders and Warren were long seen as New Hampshire’s dominant competitors, partly because they came from neighboring countries. For weeks leading up to the preliminary round, only a few of the campaigns set explicit victory expectations.

“You have two neighboring states with senators in the race, you have a vice president in the race, and you have this guy who seems to have electrified a lot of listeners,” said Deb Bacon Nelson, president of the Hanover / Lyme Town Democrats, who supports Warren : “If one of them says I have to win, I mean, who wants to do this with their campaign? It doesn’t make sense.”

But campaign calculations can change now.

“I’m counting on New Hampshire. We will be back,” former Vice President Joe Biden said at an event on Wednesday after declaring Iowa fourth-place results as a “slap in the face”. This comes despite the long conviction of his campaign that Nevada and South Carolina, the states that choose New Hampshire and are far more diverse, are more important for Biden’s candidacy.

Even so, his schedule was tight. Biden has only held three public events since Iowa and had not planned anything public on Thursday and Friday. Instead, he sent his wife Jill Biden and former governor John Lynch out on his behalf. In addition to preparing the debate, he conducted interviews with local media on Friday. When Biden Events holds events, he rarely takes on questions from the audience like his competitors do. Some Democratic observers expected US Senator Maggie Hassan to support Biden, but she still hasn’t.

Voters had an “abundance of wealth,” said Judith Kaufman, chairman of the Sullivan County Democrats. But she found as a candidate that Biden did little in her county.

“He really doesn’t reach voters that much,” said Kaufman. “He didn’t do a lot of events.”

While Buttigieg held seven events the day after Iowa, he only held one in the days that followed. Instead, he made his way to New York and New Jersey to raise money and appear on a daytime television program. At its only event on Thursday in a hall of the American Legion, the election campaign had to reject the voters because the room quickly reached capacity.

Warren, who most observers say has the strongest campaign organization, has conducted three rallies in the south and west of New Hampshire. She has also made minor stops that weren’t widely announced, such as at the Peterborough Bagel Mill, where she answered questions from a small group of voters there. Warren also visited the Great Bay Kids’ Company childcare center in Exeter to announce their support for Medicare for All. There she spoke to 4 and 5 year olds, children in groups of two to four, who played or worked on art projects.

Sanders was the only top candidate to hold an event on Friday at Politics and Eggs, a presidential candidate’s breakfast event for business leaders. He also spent part of his time in New Hampshire responding to the events in Iowa. He declared himself the winner at a press conference on Thursday. He only held a handful of events when he tried to maintain the energy that gave him a win in 2016.

In fact, the candidates who are most concerned with traditional New Hampshire style are lower candidates who have not competed in Iowa at all and will not be in the debating phase. Deval Patrick, the former governor of Massachusetts, started a bus tour last week, and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet planned seven events across the state on Thursday and Friday.

This momentum bothered Bennet when he left a house party in Manchester late last month.

“I am concerned about the transition between these face-to-face conversations and the nationalized social media environment we are in because they are two completely different things,” he said.

For New Hampshire voters who are still deciding, a personal event can make a difference.

Cathy Joaquim, a 63-year-old retired college administration, said at a Sanders event on Wednesday that she hadn’t made up her mind. She saw Warren on Tuesday, Sanders on Wednesday, and Biden on Thursday. She hopes to see Buttigieg, but couldn’t find any events on his website.

“I stuff them all because I have to make a final decision and I don’t know what to do,” she said.

___

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.