Two candidates for the Milwaukee County executive excluded from the spring ballot are making a final effort to be reinstated.

Former Senator Jim Sullivan and Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy to appeal decision of Milwaukee County circuit judge Kevin Martens on Friday that rejected their request to reinstate their names in the main election on 18 February.

They will file the appeal Monday morning in Madison, Kennedy said in a statement.

Martens confirmed an order from the Wisconsin Election Commission on Tuesday that their names be removed from the primary and general election ballot on April 7 due to a problem with their nomination papers.

The Wisconsin Election Commission has obtained enough signatures to place Sullivan and Kennedy below the threshold of 2,000 valid signatures required to participate in the polls.

Kennedy said in a statement that he and Sullivan had made the decision to file the joint appeal “after consulting with lawyers and careful consideration of the state electoral law”.

Kennedy said the nearly 3,000 people who signed the ballots to put his name on the ballot deserve “the right to have a choice in the ballot box”.

Sullivan and Kennedy will request that the matter be expedited so that it can be resolved before the ballots are sent to the printer.

The county has not started printing the ballots.

The ballots were to be sent to the printer at 4 p.m. Monday and delivered to municipal clerks as soon as possible, unless otherwise ordered by the Court of Appeal. It takes five working days to print the ballots.

“Due to the detailed record and the legal analysis which Judge Martens has made, it will be difficult to have his decision reversed before the Court of Appeal,” said Michael S. Maistelman, counsel to the chairman of the county council for Milwaukee, Theodore Lipscomb Sr. Lipscomb. a candidate for the county executive and he filed the original complaint against Kennedy and Sullivan.

Lipscomb argued that the Kennedy and Sullivan campaigns had violated state law by using the same people to collect the signatures as state representative David Crowley. Lipscomb pushed for their withdrawal from the ballot.

The three campaigns had outsourced the task of collecting signatures, all of which gave some of the work to community organizer Simon Warren, owner of the Sweet Black Coffee shop. Warren then paid the same people to go out and collect signatures for the different campaigns.

The circulators first collected the bid documents for the Crowley campaign, so no complaints were made against him. The law stipulates that if a circulator collects the nomination papers of two candidates for the same position, documents bearing previous signatures are considered to be valid. The latter are rejected.

Sullivan and Kennedy argued that they had asked the right questions in order to ensure that the circulators were not working for any other candidate and stated that removing them from the ballot had disqualified those who had signed their application form.

They argued that state law regarding the collection of appointment signatures is discretionary and not mandatory; that the Wisconsin Election Commission misinterpreted state law; and that the commission violated the constitutional right of Sullivan and Kennedy to a fair trial by not giving them the opportunity to participate in the proceedings.

