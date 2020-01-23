CLOSE

Milwaukee County executive candidates, from left to right, former Senator Jim Sullivan, Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy, and Milwaukee County Council Chair Theo Lipscomb. (Photo: document)

One of the candidates for the Milwaukee County executive, excluded from the spring poll, on Wednesday filed a grievance against a lawyer pleading for his withdrawal from the race.

At the heart of the grievance is the representation by lawyer Michael Maistelman of the mayor of Glendale, Bryan Kennedy, in previous elections and, according to Kennedy, his failure to obtain a waiver from Kennedy before representing an opponent in this dispute .

Kennedy was one of two candidates, along with former Senator Jim Sullivan, whom the Wisconsin Election Commission ordered to withdraw from the ballot for the February 18 primary and April 7 general elections due to a problem with their application documents.

“Lawyer Maistelman engages in a slimy Chicago-style policy,” said Kennedy in a statement. “This is the reason why I have not done business with him for more than a decade.”

But Peter Rofes, a professor at Marquette University Law School, said it did not appear that Maistelman had violated state ethics rules for lawyers in his handling of this case.

“The grievance seems to me to be clearly not worthy,” said Rofes on Thursday.

Kennedy filed his grievance with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation.

Maistelman represents the chairman of Milwaukee County Council, Theodore Lipscomb Sr., who is also a candidate for the county executive and successfully challenged the signatures submitted by Kennedy and Sullivan.

Michael Maistelman (Photo: submitted)

“I am disappointed with Bryan for filing this frivolous complaint,” said Maistelman. “This is a pathetic attempt at revenge because he did not obey the law and paid the price for his actions.”

Raymond Dall’Osto, who represents many lawyers facing ethical grievances, refused to discuss the details of Kennedy’s grievance.

But Dall’Osto said there were two key problems for lawyers who represent someone involved in a case against a previous client. First, he said, the new case cannot be said to be “substantially related” to the details of the previous case.

Then, he said, a lawyer cannot take confidential information from a client in a previous case and use that information against that client in later litigation.

Rofes said that Maistelman does not appear to have violated any of these rules.

“There is nothing in the grievance to suggest that Mr. Kennedy’s prior representation by counsel for Maistelman conferred on Maistelman confidential information that would be used in this case, relevant to this case, that would be used against his former client,” said Rofes, the Marquette. law professor.

The Lipscomb challenge ultimately led to the decision of the Wisconsin Election Commission, which is now the subject of a court challenge before the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Kennedy argues that Maistelman had twice served as Kennedy’s election attorney and subsequently donated to “many” of Kennedy’s other campaigns.

The lawyer did not obtain a waiver from Kennedy before representing Lipscomb in this challenge to Kennedy’s candidacy – “a clear violation of ethics and a conflict of interest,” wrote Kennedy in the grievance.

Kennedy wrote that Maistelman had represented him in “several” election issues in 2004 and 2006 when he was a Democratic candidate for a seat in the United States House of Representatives. He wrote that Maistelman had raised issues before the Federal Election Commission.

When he ran unsuccessfully against US representative Jim Sensenbrenner, Kennedy was criticized for using campaign funds to pay a salary to campaign and to cover the costs of a babysitter during the race.

“I find it interesting, however, that you are chasing the middle class candidate instead of attacking the multimillionaire,” Kennedy told the Sentinel Journal in October 2006.

Kennedy also wrote in his grievance that he and Maistelman remained friends and that Maistelman made a donation to Kennedy’s campaigns in 2008 and when he successfully ran for the mayor of Glendale in 2015.

Maistelman has also represented Sullivan in the past.

Dall’Osto said the situation in this case is unusual because Maistelman works in a very specialized field, which means that there are few lawyers to turn to for representation.

“Mike is a respected lawyer in the field of electoral law and, as I said, he is a small universe of lawyers who regularly do this kind of work,” said Dall’Osto.

Despite filing the grievance against Maistelman, Kennedy said he would not seek to have him disqualified from participating in Friday’s hearing.

If he did, said Kennedy, a judge would likely give Lipscomb two or three days to find a new lawyer before hearing the case. That would mean the county could go ahead with printing all of the spring ballots without Kennedy’s name, he said.

The Lipscomb complaints argued that the Kennedy and Sullivan campaigns had violated state law by using the same people to collect the signatures as state representative David Crowley. Lipscomb pushed for their withdrawal from the ballot.

The three campaigns had outsourced the task of collecting signatures, all of which gave some of the work to community organizer Simon Warren, owner of the Sweet Black Coffee shop. Warren then paid the same people to go out and collect signatures for the different campaigns.

The circulators first collected the bid documents for the Crowley campaign, so no complaints were made against him. The law stipulates that if a circulator collects the candidacies of two candidates for the same position, documents bearing previous signatures are considered to be valid. The latter are rejected.

The Wisconsin Election Commission has obtained enough signatures to place Sullivan and Kennedy below the threshold of 2,000 valid signatures required to participate in the polls.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.

Contact Daniel Bice at (414) 224-2135 or dbice@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanielBice or on Facebook at fb.me/daniel.bice.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/01/23/candidate-bumped-ballot-files-grievance-against-rivals-attorney/4553518002/