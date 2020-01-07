Cancun, St. Barts and 18 other places A-Listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio Rang in 2020

Loading...

Well, this was we in 2020. Regardless of whether or not you are happy that the new year has arrived, we must all look forward to the beginning of the decade. After all, endless opportunities await when you create them.

Of course the well-to-do and privileged A-throngers who dominate this list would probably have had a good New Year’s Eve, even if they weren’t looking forward to it. Each of them made us jealous by traveling to an assortment of luxury destinations. A few hot celebrities went somewhere that equaled their heat. While others opted for a cooler climate to enjoy the winter.

Celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Brooklyn Beckham celebrated in Hawaii, the Caribbean, Mexico and even Switzerland.

Without further delay, here are Cancun, St. Barts and 18 other places where A-Listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio called in 2020.

20 Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone and Bella Hadid party in St. Barts … separate, of course

Camila Morrone was not the only celebrity who visited St. Barts and is clearly too young for Leonardo DiCaprio. The 23-year-old Bella Hadid was also spotted on the luxurious Caribbean island during the new year. Although even her skinny bikini couldn’t match that of Leo’s 22-year-old girlfriend.

19 Selena Gomez and Laura Dern found that warm sunlight in Hawaii

According to The Daily Mail, Selena Gomez was on the deck of a luxury yacht off the coast of Hawaii for her New Year celebration. The beautiful brunette has just completed her third studio album, so she needed the downtime. Not far from her was Laura Dern, who called on the beach with her family in the new year. Shortly thereafter, she flew to Palm Springs, California for the film festival.

18 Sarah Hyland and Reality Star Bethenny Frankel from Modern Family have shown Cancun, Mexico more than they expected

Beautiful Sarah Hyland showed off more than her dance skills on the beaches of Cancun, Mexico. Unfortunately for her, she suffered a bit of a wardrobe failure just before the paparazzi during her vacation with her fiancé, Wells Adams. On the road was reality star Bethenny Frankel who was just as confident as Hyland when showing off her bikini body.

17 Miami became the headquarters of Jonas Brothers … and Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra were there too

The Jonas Brothers called in the new year during a performance in Miami, Florida. They played live from Fontainebleau on Rockin ‘Eve by Dick Clark. Of course their wives, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas were all in force to support their husbands.

16 The Beckhams and Nicola Peltz descended on the Cotswolds, England

It is no surprise that David, Vicotria, Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckhams celebrated the beginning of 2020 in England. But instead of London, they spent the vacation in The Costwolds, according to The Daily Mail. Amazingly beautiful actor Nicola Peltz immediately felt at home there when she spent time with her boyfriend Brooklyn and his famous fam.

15 Brazil has some more babies on New Year’s Eve … Namely Alessandra Ambrosio, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne

Brazil never has a shortage of beautiful women. But at the beginning of 2002, a few more babies were walking in the streets. According to Just Jared, Alessandra Ambrosio and friend Nicolo Oddi celebrated in Florianopolis, Brazil. Meanwhile, friends Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson went to Rio and its fantastic restaurants.

14 Mark Wahlberg and the bodies of Anthony Joshua in Barbados

According to Just Jared, Mark Wahlberg goes to Barbados just about every year. So it’s no surprise that he was there on New Year’s Eve 2020. While he was there, the handsome 48-year-old was showing off his ridiculously fit body. Not far away was British boxer Anthony Joshua who showed his equally impressive figure.

13 Aspen is the epicenter of stars such as Sofia Richie, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Aspen, Colorado is a celebrity center, especially during the ski season. According to Just Jared, stars such as Sofia Richie, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson and Kate Hudson were all discovered in the ski resort during New Year’s Eve. There was also a celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The two stars not only snowboarded, but they also did some shopping in the luxurious village.

12 Madonna goes to the Maldives with her children and a man who could be like that

Leonardo DiCaprio was not the only celebrity who had a much younger date for a New Year’s holiday. According to The Daily Mail, Madonna took her 25-year-old friend Ahlamalik Williams to the Maldives. The two were accompanied by a handful of Madonna’s children. While they were there, the family stayed near the same luxury hotel where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their honeymoon.

11 Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello became super romantic in the Bahamas … But what’s new?

The Daily Mail followed modern family star Sofia Vergara and her handsome husband Joe Manganiello on their New Year’s holiday in the Bahamas. However, the two did not just book their romantic getaway to celebrate the beginning of 2020. The trip was also to commemorate Joe’s 47th birthday.

10 Halsey and Evan Peters found the only part of Australia that is not on fire

According to Just Jared, the handsome AHS and X-Men star was spotted at the end of December 2019 with Halsey on the Gold Coast of Australia. Fortunately for the A-list pair, The Gold Coast is practically the only part of Australia’s east coast that is unaffected by the devastating forest fires currently affecting the country.

9 Irina Shayk made Costa Rica a place everyone wants to go

Bradley Cooper’s ex, super model Irina Shayk, celebrated the new year in style. According to The Daily Mail, she was seen with her incredible figure in the jungle of Costa Rica. While she was there, she stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel in a luxury gated community on the Papagayo Peninsula. The rates of this place are usually more than $ 2,775 per night.

8 Tulum, Mexico melted by the heat of Jennifer Aniston and Charles Melton of Riverdale

Now that he’s not with his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, Charles Melton was able to celebrate New Year, surrounded by a host of beautiful babes. According to Just Jared, that is exactly what he did in Tulum, Mexico. But he wasn’t the only big star down there. Jennifer Aniston was also seen there while she rocked a huge sun hat and hung with her government friend Will Speck.

7 Mariah Carey had a hard party in the Dominican Republic, while Ansel Elgort spent a ton of money

We wish we could show you pictures of Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan on their trip to the Dominican Republic, but they are far too stupid. We can say that the couple was staying on an incredible $ 20 million estate, according to The Daily Mail. Mariah Carey also had a luxurious time in the Dominican Republic.

6 Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Holt embraced the beautiful but cold weather in Switzerland

Disney stars Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Holt had great experiences with traveling in Switzerland at the start of the new year. According to Just Jared, Vanessa looked like a total princess during her vacation in Vals. Olivia, on the other hand, had a full skiing experience in the seaside town of Zermatt, home of the pyramid-shaped peak of the Matterhorn.

5 Christie Brinkley, Nina Agdal, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were many stars on Turks and Caicos Islands

Turks and Caicos were filled with celebrities in late December and early January 2020, according to The Daily Mail. Supermodel Christie Brinkley was there with her family, including her son Jack, who took his famous model girlfriend, Nina Agdal. Also parties in Turks were John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

4 Ricky Martin brought some warmth to the British Virgin Islands

Singer and performer Ricky Martin reminded us that age is just a number when celebrating New Year’s Eve on the British Virgin Islands with his family. According to Just Jared, the 48-year-old showed his incredible physique on a private yacht with his husband and children. And, as you can see, he got a lot of color while he was away.

3 Tobey Maguire and Eva Longoria do what the rich do and went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The rich and famous are fond of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, especially for vacations. According to Just Jared, Spider-Man and The Great Gatsby star took Tobey Maguire Tatiana Dieteman for a holiday getaway. They were also accompanied by Tobey’s children, Ruby and Otis. Not far from them was Eva Longoria, who was staying at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.

2 Hilary Duff went on a honeymoon on New Year to Kruger Park in Africa

Unlike the rest of the celebrities on this list, Hilary Duff celebrated much more than the start of 2020 while they were away. According to The Daily Mail, she and her new husband Matthew Koma went on a honeymoon in early 2020. More specifically, the couple went on safari in the Kruger National Park. Their first observation was a group of elephants who took a very public bath.

1 We have no idea where Justin and Hailey Bieber went, but it certainly looked nice

Seriously, we have absolutely no idea where Justin Bieber took Hailey to celebrate New Year’s Eve. According to The Daily Mail, the stars shared photos of their romantic vacation, but they didn’t tell anyone where it was. This was a smart move because it gave them a bit of privacy before what is likely to be a very public 2020 for them.