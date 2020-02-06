Cancer Survivor Wellness Group Hosting of an open house

Image source: Facebook page of Theraexpressions Meditation LLC

Healing Hands Wellness Group, which serves cancer survivors at every stage of diagnosis, invites the community to an open house on February 22, 2020, at 11 am in Theraexpressions Meditation, LLC, located at 351 S. Beech Street, Suite 3.

Healing Hands Wellness Group was established to provide a safe place to explore stress management, relaxation, coping skills and connection with other survivors. “A cancer diagnosis can feel very isolating and change the daily lives of many people in areas such as emotions, stress, strength and mindfulness,” said Molly Johnson, co-founder of Healing Hands Wellness Group. “An important part of creating groups like this for cancer survivors is understanding something that other survivors have gone through and that builds a bond or friendship. I felt isolated when I was diagnosed because I didn’t know anyone with cancer who understood what I was experiencing emotionally or physically or the stress of a cancer diagnosis, “Johnson said.

This group is designed for survivors and caregivers to focus on relaxation, stress management, mindfulness and balance, all of which can be adversely affected by cancer diagnosis and treatments. In the most recent cancer annual report in Wyoming (2017), approximately 2,800 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the state. “Groups like this can help reduce the burden of cancer for Wyoming residents by reducing stress, enhancing healthy coping skills and creating links with other survivors and resources that many people were unaware of,” said Grace Niemitalo, coordinator Wyoming Cancer Resource Services at CNCHD. “These groups also help the community better understand what survivors need during and after a cancer diagnosis,” said Niemitalo.

The open day is held from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Healing Hands Wellness Group invites all survivors, whether they have just started their cancer journey or in remission, and their caregivers to come and enjoy refreshments, meet the staff, learn about meditation, mindfulness, yoga benefits and membership as a whole. Anyone interested in attending the 12:30 Healing Hands Wellness Group is invited to participate after the open day.

For more information, contact Grace Niemitalo of Casper-Natrona County Health Department at 307-577-9760 or search for the Wyoming Cancer Wellness Community on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/924027001276616

