Cancer fraudster Belle Gibson has reappeared, wearing a headscarf, and claims to have been adopted by an Ethiopian community in Melbourne.

Gibson, whose home in Melbourne was ransacked on Wednesday by the Victorian sheriff’s office for an unpaid fine of $ 500,000, is named Sanbotu in the footage.

Gibson introduces himself in the Oromos language and speaks extensively about the political situation in Ethiopia, embeds himself in the community and gives advice.

“Don’t act alone, don’t act without morality, stay strong in your identity,” she told a Shabo Media reporter who uploaded the footage to his Facebook page.

“My heart is deeply embedded in the Oromo people. I feel blessed to be adopted by you. “

The unveiling came less than a day after the Sheriff’s Office of Victoria confiscated items from the home of convicted former wellness blogger Northcote to sell them to get back their unpaid fine.

The federal court imposed the sentence in September 2017 after Gibson was found guilty of misleading and misleading behavior. It turned out that she misled her readers when she claimed alternative therapies and diets had cured her brain tumor.

It was later revealed that she never had the disease.

Gibson earned $ 420,000 through a social media empire, cookbook, and app based on the claims. She said she donated a large portion of her profits to charity, but only donated about $ 10,000.

Gibson last appeared in court in June 2019 when it was announced that she had spent over $ 90,000 in two years, including $ 13,000 for clothing, accessories, and cosmetics. She had also traveled to Bali and Africa.

However, she said she could not pay her penalty.

“I am currently unable to pay a $ 410,000 fine,” she said.

Belle Gibson leaves the federal court in Melbourne in May 2019.

In Facebook footage, Gibson talks about how the Oromo community in Melbourne collects money for its members in Ethiopia.

She also gives reassurance that her heart is deeply connected to the Oromo people after seeing their character and values ​​and feeling blessed to be adopted in the community after starting volunteering four years ago involved.

“I see no difference in your struggle and the struggle I have for the liberation from Oromia,” Gibson says.

“This was a gift, a blessing that both your people and our Lord […] gave me from Allah.”

Gibson’s federal court fine was imposed after the lawsuit against Consumer Affairs Victoria was brought. The organization said on Wednesday that it would “persecute Ms. Gibson until [her debts] are fully repaid”.

