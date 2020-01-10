Loading...

Mother Nature gives us everything in the next 48 hours. Ice, rain, sleet and snow are needed.

CLICK HERE for cancellations from Tri Board

CLICK HERE for student transport services for Central Ontario

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT OF THE ENVIRONMENT CANADA

Special weather forecast in effect for:

Belleville – Quinte West – Eastern Northumberland County

Cobourg – Colborne – Western Northumberland County

Heavy rain, strong wind and possibly sleet are expected from Saturday to Sunday.

Light rain or drizzle is expected this morning before it gets heavier on Saturday morning. Rain, sometimes heavy, will continue Saturday to Sunday morning. Total precipitation amounts of 25 to 50 mm are possible with the most rainfall on Saturday. For areas farther from Lake Ontario, rain is likely to turn into icy rain on Saturday night and can take several hours.

Strong southwest winds are also expected on Sunday morning, especially along the shores of Lake Ontario, where gusts of wind can cause up to 90 km / h.

Considerable uncertainty remains with exact amounts of precipitation, together with the location of ice. Warnings are issued as the event approaches.

Travel will be affected throughout Southern Ontario from Saturday to Sunday.

Continue to follow notifications and forecasts from Environment Canada. Send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports with #ONStorm to report heavy weather.

.