Canadiens slip between favorites on Thursday NHL listings

The Montreal Canadiens will try to stop a slip that has seen them beat in seven consecutive games when they return home on Thursday to beat the Edmonton Oilers as -130 favorites on the NHL listings on sports books checked by OddsShark.com.

The misery of Montreal continued with a third period of collapse in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss in Detroit as -155 chalk that the club is now leaving in seventh place in the hunt for a wildcard from the Eastern Conference to Thursday’s matchup at the Bell Center.

The current slide of the Canadiens marks their second long losing series of the season. The team underwent an eight-game losing streak that started mid-November, and with only seven wins in their last 25 games, they are now lagging behind as a distant +12500 bet on the Stanley Cup odds.

Complicating matters for the Canadiens are their disappointing performance at home. The team has achieved a dismal 2-8-4 record in the past 14 home dates and is only leading the Red Wings and New Jersey with only eight home wins this season.

The Oilers travel to Montreal as +110 underdogs after setting their first two-game win streak since November 24 with Monday’s 6-4 win in Toronto as a +180 bet.

Edmonton has scored 19 goals in a 3-0-1 run that has brought the club back into the Pacific Division standings, just three points back from Arizona and Vegas. The Oilers also claimed the win in nine of their last 12 encounters with the Canadiens, including a 4-3 home win as +105 underdogs on gambling sites on December 21, but dropped 4-3 in the extension during their most recent trip to Montreal on 3 February.

Elsewhere on Thursday’s NHL listings, the Vancouver Canucks want to bounce back from a 9-2 strike on Tuesday at Tampa Bay while visiting the Florida Panthers as +125 underdogs.

The loss of the Canucks for the Lightning, while they made a screeching stop with +180 chances in a seven-game win-streak that had put the team in a play-off position. Vancouver struggled on the road and registered victories in just two of the past seven. However, the Canucks can stand ready to go against the Panthers, who they defeated in three consecutive meetings and who enter Thursday’s clash as -145 favorites despite losing three of their last five.

Also, the Calgary Flames will try to keep pace with Edmonton by counting a fourth consecutive win in their home date with the Minnesota Wild as -145 gambling favorites on Thursday night, while the Winnipeg Jets are looking to extend their win streak over Boston to four games when they visit the Bruins as +160 underdogs.