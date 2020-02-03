Canadiens’ need for size increases the matter of keeping Kovalchuk on the trade deadline

MONTREAL – Brendan Gallagher rushed over the attacking blue line in possession of the puck, turned it through Zach Werenski, hit him to the corner and was met by colossal, six-foot-four, 209-pound defender Seth Jones.

The blueliner of Columbus Blue Jackets denied the diminutive Montreal Canadiens a job to the inside of the ice, knocked him off the puck and sent the piece to the other side of the ice rink.

We are talking about Gallagher, who earns his living among the dots – not just on the inside of the promotion, but directly opposite the other net. In this game he made it a few times – including a last second chance that he was pinned in the leg by a Phillip Danault one-timer while the Canadians scramble to secure things at 4-4 – but he was largely the whole locked out in the afternoon.

Claudeiens coach Claude Julien knew that this match would be a challenge for Gallagher, Danault and top scorer Tomas Tatar, who was still able to set up a goal and an assist. The Blue Jackets may not be the biggest or toughest team in the competition, but they tend to play that way. It is why, in spite of Canadiens fans who called on Ryan Poehling to follow Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the American Hockey League after Saturday’s game, the six-foot two rookie stayed with the big club and Sunday dressed up in favor of generously noted five-foot -10 ahead of Jordan Weal.

It is also a big part of why Joel Armia – who stands six feet-four, 213 pounds – played 21 teams and 7:29 PM in the game. The same for six foot-three, 222-pounder Ilya Kovalchuk, who was the most used attacker for both teams (20:53) – even if this was the second half of a back-to-back, and even if he was 36 years old old.

Size matters.

“It’s huge,” said Canadien’s defender Ben Chiarot. “You must have a size in this competition. Guys love (Armia) – you see how effective he is, especially low. Kovalchuk is the same. We have good skaters. You (add) big boys who can skate like this (in front) and it makes it even better and harder for other teams to play against. “

It was Armia and Kovalchuk who used their size, which turned out to be a big part of the reason the Canadians had a chance to win this game and overcome the stifling style of the Blue Jackets – not to mention the various mistakes they made.

And it is the size of Kovalchuk, combined with his skills, that offers the most relevant case for Canadians to keep him in Montreal instead of swapping him away on the February 24 deadline. It can help to find a balance between what this team has written in the top two lines for the foreseeable future, and as the games become more important – because the team has to play against more opponents such as the Blue Jackets, who since December possessing the best record of the NHL 9 – What Kovalchuk brings to the table becomes much more important.

The thing is, the Canadiens are eight points out of a playoff spot despite having played two more games than both teams currently locking the positions they are trying to enter, and Kovalchuk’s trading stock is increasing with every passing game. An assist on Sunday, which brought his total score to 10 in 12 games since signing a $ 700,000 two-way contract with Montreal, only helped.

Kovalchuk is aware of this reality, but he also knows that he is increasing his value for the future of this team – and it is a future that he believes is promising enough to achieve his ultimate goal of achieving a Stanley Cup before he ends his NHL career.

“It’s all in the hands of the GM and the organization here, but as I said from the first second I came here, I love everything about this team,” Kovalchuk began. “The way everyone has welcomed me to the fans, who are incredible. I know that in the next two weeks everything will decide, and whatever the decision will be, I take it as a man, but this team is special. This group of boys is special.

“They all care, they want to win, they want to get better. And all the young boys like (Nick) Suzuki … and (Kotkaniemi) and (Cale) Fleury – they sent them down, but they’re all ready to play. This team has a bright future, and if I can be part of it, that would be very good. “

We wouldn’t expect him to say otherwise while still wearing Canadiens colors every day, but when Kovalchuk started talking about how excited he is for his four children to visit Montreal for the first time since he signed on January 3. , his eyes lit up.

“They’re coming on Wednesday,” he said. “I can’t wait. It’s nice because it’s clearly a special atmosphere here and they’re going to see it.”

Kovalchuk added that he cannot wait for them to be at the team’s skill competition this Sunday, that they are in the changing room of Montreal and that they will have the opportunity to meet the teammates who have welcomed him so openly.

It is his teammates who have seen what he can do – things that Kovalchuk did most of his career but seemed unable to do in the run-up to his contract termination earlier this season in Los Angeles – and they want to keep seeing him do them in their uniform.

“He’s a really good player,” Gallagher said. “He gives us depth in our line-up. I think you can see now that we are rolling four lines pretty well, and when you can add such a player …

“He is (also) a great teammate. To play with him, it didn’t take long to find out. He competes hard, he wants to be here, he really uses his chance and he wants to do his teammates well. He fits very well with our team. “