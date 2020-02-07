Canadiens need for Jeff Petry so much clearer in profit without Shea Weber

MONTREAL – It is a point that has not yet been made in the already strong case of ‘Keep Jeff Petry in Montreal’, largely because it did not have to be made.

So far that is true. Because for the third consecutive season, the tough captain of Montreal Canadiens, Shea Weber, went down with an injury. It is an injury to the lower body that, according to coach Claude Julien, threatens to keep him sideways, and it is in Weber’s absence that Petry has proved to be an invaluable member of the Canadiens in the past two seasons.

How soon will we forget.

It was again in the absence of Weber that Petry reminded us of his true value in a crucial 3-2 win in Montreal over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

And this is not about what Petry means for this year’s team, which still needs a miracle to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, despite narrowing the gap between them and the Florida Panthers (who occupy third place in the Atlantic Division) to five points with their eighth victory in their last 11 games. This is about what he means for their future. The point is that he is a six-foot-three, 201-pound, right-handed defender who can play almost half of the game without anyone noticing before he jumps into the spotlight and scores the winning goal in the first team of extension.

This is about Petry’s tendency to do things like that more often than not, but especially when the Canadians need him the most.

“He’s a great hockey player and he seems to have a niche to step up at the right time,” said Canadien goalkeeper Carey Price, who made 35 saves to the Ducks.

It is players like Petry who will keep you informed when you re-adjust your team and try to compete for a play-off position year after year.

It is why Canadiens General Manager, Marc Bergevin, continues to tell anyone who asks that he is not particularly interested in moving Petry between now and the February 24 trading deadline – even as the defender, who will continue for another year is on his contract with a digestible $ 5.5 million on the salary limit, is the most coveted asset on the market.

On Thursday, Petry recorded his 27th assist of the season after a goal by Nick Suzuki that opened the score for Montreal after a power play in the 18th minute of the first period. He later scored his eighth goal of the campaign 25 seconds in the extension by making his way from end to end and shooting a perfect pulse from the left post. And what he did in between was just as important.

When we told rookie Jake Evans, who played in his first NHL game, that Petry played 27 minutes in the first three periods, he said, “I would never have known if you hadn’t told me.”

“I think he’s so good on both sides of the ice,” added Evans, who was perhaps the best player to give an unbiased opinion on what Petry brings to the Canadians. “He made some really subtle offensive movements on the offensive blue line that showed his skills, and then on the back he is such a strong and smart player.”

That’s a fairly accurate representation of the tools that the 31-year-old Petry offers this team every night.

It is with those tools that the Michiganite set career high in goals, helps and points despite Weber’s absence two seasons ago, and did this again with Weber set aside for 24 games last season.

This year, with 34-year-old Weber healthy until Thursday’s game, Canadians are still dependent on Petry for 23:20 per game (he averaged 23:30 in 2017-18 and 23:07 in 2018-19) , and he is on pace for another five points more than the 46 he set last season.

You have to think that his pace will increase now, with Weber down and the Canadiens have no other choice but to rely on him even more.

How’s Petry going?

“I think it’s just in the situation sooner,” he said. “There is definitely a learning curve I think (first period without Weber two seasons ago), and now it’s just a little bit to return to that feeling as I played at the beginning of last year and the end of two years ago.”

Senior writer Ryan Dixon and NHL editor Rory Boylen always give it 110%, but never rely on clichés when it comes to podcasting. Instead, they use a combination of facts, fun and a varied group of hockey voices to beat Canada’s most beloved game.

Or, with the exception of half a dozen games or so in November that Petry felt he was below his norm, he should just continue to feel that he had the most nights this season.

“He has probably been our most consistent D-man all year,” said Suzuki. “He skates so well, he moves the puck so well. It is also fun to play the power play with him; he seems to find us all very well and then he has his chance, which he uses a lot.

“He has a lot of value. He is a calm leader for us and you always know what you are going to get out of him.”

It goes without saying that Cale Fleury and Josh Brook promise right-handed defense perspectives in the Montreal system, but they are hardly prepared to score 40-50 points per season and play up to 27 minutes per game. This is an obvious point for Petry to stay put.

But it is largely forgotten that Petry is the only player capable of adequately filling in for Weber.

That is another reason why the Canadiens have to hold him. And if they are smart, they will get him signed from July 1 with a contract extension, when they can start negotiating a new deal.