Canadiens mid-season report: Montreal runs the risk of not making play-offs

Loading...

It looked pretty good for the Montreal Canadiens, who had collected an 11-5-4 record during the first 20 games of the season. They were in the Atlantic Division race, relying on a balanced score, building impressive underlying numbers and a recipe to wear them for the rest of the season.

What has happened since then – a few long winless streaks and a series of terrible injuries – has been an irreversible disaster, and now the Canadians are at great risk of missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for a third consecutive season and a fourth time in five years .

So if we try to put together a good evaluation of the first half of the team, it’s a real jumble.

Granted, with the Canadiens currently in sixth place in the Atlantic Division – nine points behind third place in Tampa Bay Lightning and six points behind second wildcard team in the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers – we can’t exactly offer a radiant review.

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

Team record: 18-18-7, (12th in Eastern Conference)

Goals for: 3.12 per game, (14th in NHL)

Goals against: 3.21 per game, (23rd in NHL)

Power game: 21.7 percent, (11th in NHL)

Penalty kick: 76.9 percent (25th in NHL)

The biggest surprise: the Ben Chiarot game

When Chiarot signed a three-year deal of $ 10.5 million in the off-season, there were a number of people laughingly suggesting that the six-foot-three, £ 225 defender would be about as effective as Karl Alzner was with the Canadiens, that is, not effective at all.

But the game of Chiarot since about the fifth game of the season is excellent.

We thought it would be effective and could be stable # 4, but no one could have predicted a move to the Canadiens – a fast north-south team that plays so differently from the board-fighting, hard-hit Winnipeg Jets with which he spent the first six seasons of his career – would actually suit 28-year-old Hamilton, Ont., Native and that he would be a reliable No. 2.

Chiarot undoubtedly plays the best hockey of his career, averaging 23:41 per game (which is nearly six minutes more than his career average) and has a Corsi of 54.5 percent ahead. You must also give him the honor that he has had seven goals and 15 points so far, despite the fact that he started more than 50 percent of his shifts outside the attack zone.

Biggest disappointment: the penalty kill

It is perhaps the worst ever coached in a Claude Julien team, and it is completely confusing.

The Canadiens have all the elements to succeed in this aspect of the game, be it players who are willing to sacrifice their bodies, block shots and play with the kind of desperate effort needed for the penalty kill or having it of powerful defenders who have a good mix of physical and mobile. They must be better than 77 percent effective.

Left wing Max Domi (13) of Montreal Canadiens celebrates a goal by teammate Artturi Lehkonen against the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Nathan Denette / CP)

offense

It was probably not expected that this would be the strength of the team, but halfway through the season it is an undeniable reality.

This team is built to have a balanced attack that can be achieved with the right level of therapy for the system that Julien has set up. The reason why the Canadiens score as high as they do in goals before and during the power game (they are second in the competition on the road in that category) has a lot to do with the work ethics and unrecognized skills of their forward group.

Unfortunately for them, injuries to Jonathan Drouin, Joel Armia, Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher have weakened the talent level in the current group.

But Max Domi, Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen have all been staged in their absence.

Apart from those players, Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault both have career years, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi finds his better self after a groin injury delayed him at the start of the year and a concussion kept him out of action for eight games from December 6-27.

In general, the attackers have a number of engagement problems on the defensive side, which means they cannot get a better score.

Class A

Stream NHL games NOW on Sportsnet

Stream more than 500 NHL games without power, including the Flames, Oilers, Leafs and Canucks. Plus Hockey Night in Canada, Rogers Hometown Hockey, Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey and more.

Defense

This is more difficult to evaluate, for the simple reason that the rank of the team (23rd overall in goals against) has as much to do with the attackers and the goalkeepers as with the players patrolling the blue line.

There are only four defenders in the league who have more goals than Shea Weber’s 12, and only seven who have more points than his 31. He is an absolute beast on the ice and has been recognized for it by various media members and some of his colleagues in the competition who believe he could be a Norris Trophy finalist if he continues to play.

It is not necessary to repeat what has already been said about Chiarot’s performance, Jeff Petry had some consistency issues, but has usually been good and 21-year-old Cale Fleury shows an excellent promise as a newcomer.

Victor Mete, the other 21-year-old on the blue line, is generally reliable, but has been playing with a bruise and ankle sprain for almost two weeks and this clearly has an impact on the best part of his game – his skating. And Brett Kulak has taken a big step back since he showed that he could be counted on a top-four defender a season ago, and since then he has been banished to the sidelines with the arrival of Marco Scandella through trade with the Buffalo Sabers.

Grade B

Montreal Canadiens goalkeeper Carey Price, right, looks at back-up goalkeeper Cayden Primeau during second period NHL hockey action against the Colorado Avalanche in Montreal, Thursday, December 5, 2019. (Graham Hughes / CP)

Keeping

Outside of the penalty kill, it has been the Achilles heel of the team, and that’s not what you want when $ 12.25 million of the salary limit is allocated for the position.

It is less than that the salary of Keith Kinkaid was transferred $ 1.75 million to the American Hockey League in early December.

There was hope that the Farmington, N.Y., resident starter Carey Price could give a breather here or there, but Kinkaid couldn’t earn Julien’s trust before he was thrown away with an 1-1-3 record and a .875 saving percentage.

As for Price, who is the best paid goalkeeper in the league, the team would be in a different place if he didn’t have the 48th best save rate (.902) of 78 goalkeepers who had dressed for a game this season. .

Granted, it didn’t help that his worst period in November coincided with the fact that the Canadians left their system completely and hung it to dry.

Cayden Primeau came forward and won one of his two games, and Charlie Lindgren played well in his only start, but they don’t really play a role in this.

Quality: D-

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk to many people in the hockey world, and then they tell listeners everything they have heard and what they think.

coaching

We propose that the mild success that the Canadians have enjoyed so far is largely attributed to the work that Julien and his staff have done, but we do not fully dismiss them with regard to the shortcomings of the team.

Luke Richardson (with the help of Julien) has done well with the defense, but his penalty kill strategy must be a factor in its failure.

On the other hand, Kirk Muller and Dominique Ducharme (with the help of Julien) deserve just as much praise for the success of the power play as they accuse it of being horrible a season ago.

On the whole, the Canadiens are short of talents and some important players are sidelined due to injuries, but Julien has dedicated them to an undeniable effort, night in and night out. His tactic has also led them to be the top rated team in the competition for shooting attempts and the second-place team in scoring opportunities from the high-hazard zone (according to www.naturalstattrick.com).

It is just somewhat surprising that the Canadiens have failed just as defensively as a team when Julien (a former defender himself) always has the reputation of being a bit of a jerk in this department.

Grade B-