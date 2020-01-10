Canadiens hit new levels of depression because the loss for Oilers is slipping

Loading...

MONTREAL – Phillip Danault tried to hide it. In his post-match scrum, he said all the right things that players usually say from a team fighting for the season, but failing to come out as the winner for an eighth consecutive game, and he did as well as he could not to let him know how he felt deep inside.

And then the dressing room of the Montreal Canadiens was as good as tidy and we dived further, because his face told us he wasn’t just frustrated.

It seemed painfully obvious, Danault was completely depressed.

We have rarely (or ever) seen Danault this way since joining this team in 2016, in what may be considered the best general trade manager, Marc Bergevin, who he worked for seven and a half years. He is generally a beacon of positive energy; a smiling, accommodating, cheerful gentleman who almost always leans to the sunny side – even in dark times.

But this is a blackout. After scoring a goal and helping the Canadiens get a 2-0 lead against the Edmonton Oilers, after seeing it crumble into what would have been an NHL-leading 18th loss of one goal, were it not for an empty goal scored by Josh Archibald with 35 seconds to go. Then, after answering 10 minutes of questions about where it all goes from here and what makes this different from the eight-game skid ago on November 16-Dec. 2 and how he and his teammates can find a way to inspire confidence to win, Danault thought about what it takes to turn this around in a miraculous way and came out empty.

“What is it, 26 wins?” He then asked.

Actually, we responded, it would earn the Canadians 27 wins and an extra point in an extension or shootout loss to achieve the 98 points needed to make last year’s play-offs in the Eastern Conference. We didn’t have to tell him that this meant they had to have a point percentage of 74.3 over their last 37 games.

We didn’t have to tell him that the Canadiens have so far earned 47.8% of the available points, and even the leaders of the Washington Capitals have earned 74.3% of theirs.

And whether the undeniable reality of the situation struck Danault in real-time or had been haunting him for nearly two weeks, it all came out in a very humane way after Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Connor McDavid and co.

Stream NHL games NOW on Sportsnet

Stream more than 500 NHL games without power, including the Flames, Oilers, Leafs and Canucks. Plus Hockey Night in Canada, Rogers Hometown Hockey, Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey and more.

26-year-old Victoriaville, Que., Sighed and said, “It’s hard to explain how I feel.”

“I feel miserable at home now,” he added. “It’s good that my wife is at home for me and I try to stay positive on the ice rink. I don’t think the fun has disappeared, but of course we don’t smile everywhere. It’s not the same fun that we have at the beginning of the year had.

“But I think the chemistry will always be there as a team. We’ll all go through that together …”

It would be one thing if the Canadiens didn’t try.

“We have not stopped,” coach Claude Julien insisted, and the fact that the Canadians ritualistically cast out their opponents and play them out – as if they were safe for about 10 minutes this night – is proof of that.

“It is clear that we are not winning,” said Julien, “but we are not a team that comes into games and is completely dominated. We are still doing our job to keep boys going and to keep them motivated …”

But it’s getting harder and harder.

“We have almost no answers, as you can see,” said the coach.

The captain of Canadiens Shea Weber stood in the middle of his scrum after the game and said he had no answers to what was going on.

“If we had answers, we would quickly turn this around,” he added.

A good jump or two would help.

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman talk to many people in the hockey world, and then they tell listeners everything they have heard and what they think.

If, if Nate Thompson had put the puck off the post and went in instead of after he broke all alone in Oiler’s goalkeeper Mike Smith and put him on his stomach in the 18th minute of the second period, the Canadiens would have a 3 have taken -1 lead to the second break.

Of course, maybe Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson still had scored the two goals that the Canadians actually scored 3-2 because Thompson missed, but they still had the chance to win the game.

But it hasn’t happened that way lately.

“We have chances to score and we miss chances to score,” said Julien, “and it eventually comes back and bites us.”

The Canadiens had 37 shots on Thursday. The game report at www.natturalstattrick.com says they had a total of 20 scoring opportunities – seven from the danger zone – but it was the fifth time in their last six games that they failed to score at least three goals.

Brendan Gallagher’s return of a concussion that kept him from the last four games didn’t change much, and the Canadiens will be approaching Saturday’s game in Ottawa with no hope that Jonathan Drouin, Joel Armia or Paul Byron – all recovering long – term injuries – will be available.

We will not see any of them playing in the five games that the Canadiens left before they break for the NHL bye week from January 19-26.

“We cannot disappoint ourselves,” says Danault. “We must go on, grind again and again, until we come out of it.”

“We don’t have the right to give up and we don’t have the right to feel sorry for ourselves,” said Julien. “We are paid to do a job and we have to keep trying to find a solution.”

We asked him how he deals with all losses and how he finds a way to come back with the right prospects every day.

But Julien just repeated herself.

When we asked Weber, he said: “You focus on the game, you focus on the shift, I don’t think you focus on the end result of the season.”

When we asked Danault, he just said what he felt:

“It’s really hard now.”