Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher misses Saturday's game against senators

Montreal Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher will see the matchup of the team with the Ottawa Senators await Saturday night, coach Julien told reporters.

Furthermore, Julien said that Gallagher visited doctors, but they have not determined what is wrong or that his headache is a concussion. Sounds more precaution from the Canadiens.

– Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 11, 2020

Julien said the 27-year-old was evaluated by doctors after he missed a headache on Friday, the day after he returned to the concussion line-up, but they didn’t find out if his problems related to concussion.

Gallagher also sat on the optional skate of the Canadiens on Saturday morning.

The eight-year veteran had four shots and no points in more than 17 minutes of ice age during the loss of the Canadiens against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. He was originally diagnosed with a concussion on January 2 after being hit on December 31 by the captain of Carolina Hurricanes, Jordan Steel.

