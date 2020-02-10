Canadians want Kotkaniemi to feel at ease again as ‘the man’

TORONTO – The Montreal Canadiens want Jesperi Kotkaniemi to be the man, not just a man.

That’s why the club sent him on February 1, with 115 NHL games under his belt, to their AHL partner, the Laval Rocket.

Prior to relegation, the 19-year-old baby had been useless with his face in six games, with his goal on January 9 to break another point dry of five games. The third overall pick of 2018 was on average just 13 minutes ice age – on a team fighting to keep its slender playoff heap alive – and watched from the press box as his teammates defeated the Buffalo Sabers 3-1 on January 30, only two days before he was shipped to Laval.

But since joining the Rocket, Kotkaniemi has collected seven points in four games, including one during Laval’s 5-2 loss against the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, and more importantly, the chance to stay on the ice regardless of the Results .

“He is a talented player who has not been the man for two years. So now we ask him to be the man, and we put him in enough situations so that we can see the (shortcomings) of some plays, some focus and assignments , “Said Rocket coach Joel Bouchard.

“It’s the overall game we’re trying to get here (and the 200-foot). You know what? When a man goes to the NHL, he has a limited role, he plays with NHL players who can hide him and there is more on the frame when he comes here – now he becomes the man – so it is (up to) him to show the way with his game and, for me, he has done his best, and then sometimes his best is not good enough. “

Ryan Poehling, who joined his Kotkaniemi in the AHL from the Canadiens on Saturday, also knows how difficult it is to shorten the ice age and the value of opportunity.

“At the end of the day, the Montreal team, they have many good players and many of them are center belts. I mean, it’s not good for him to play 10 minutes a night, he’s a skill man, right? So he has to play a lot of time. So I think he gets a chance here, whatever he has succeeded in, “he said.

The expectations were high for Kotkaniemi who enters the season. Although he was the youngest player in the competition during the 2018-19 campaign, he achieved 34 points in 79 games. Ironically, the six-foot-two, 184-pound center had also received rave reviews for his defensive insight, with some going so far as to call him a leading candidate for the Selke Trophy.

There was certainly a case. Kotkaniemi boasted an equally strong defensive goals over substitution for 5.1, which was only behind Dominik Simon, Marcus Foligno and Alex Kerfoot and against an expected goal of min-2.03 in 5-in-5, according to Evolving-Hockey. GAR is hockey’s equivalent to baseball’s WAR, which attempts to assign a single value to a substitute player using a number of built-in statistics.)

This season, Kotkaniemi has a min-3.5 EVD GAR and a plus-1.5 expected goals against at 5-on-5, in addition to only eight points through 36 games with the Canadiens.

Poehling said the rangy center is at its best when he plays keep-away with his opponents.

“I think for him, it’s just playing with the puck on his stick,” he said.

“I mean, he has a lot of skill, so if he can play the puck on his stick and let his teammates do the same, it takes the other team’s attack away and they play defense. So I think when he does it right , it pays him off. “

Likewise, Bouchard said that Kotkaniemi need not be a “defensive player”, but rather learn how to play in all three zones.

“He has a lot of talent – there is no doubt about that. Now he has to put everything together, and it will come with a few failures,” he said.

“If he plays well, he is alert to everything, he moves his feet, and … it is the experience of the North American game (where) we have to work with him – where there are assignments that come much faster, especially for centremen … so where you have to position yourself, not to lose your husband in certain situations. “

And Bouchard hopes that he can help the Finnish teenager to forge a responsible attacker through the fire.

“Now he’s overexposed, which means he’s playing a lot of minutes. We’re also giving him the difficult minutes – versus an AHL coach who will give him the easy minutes,” he said.

“That is where we are with him, to make him realize this assignment and there is much more to become a two-way center than just making plays. It takes charge of the confrontation, it takes charge of the ice, it plays against the better defender, so finding ways to be productive or effective through the setback of the game. “

Despite his shortcomings, when he was with the Canadiens, Kotkaniemi remained the seventh youngest player in the NHL, and time is in his favor because the club wants to develop him into not just the man who can be counted on Laval, but someone who can carry the burden in Montreal.

“Listen, he’s a 19-year-old man with lots of potential – lots of talent. We all see it. We all like it,” Bouchard said.

“He plays in his head very quickly, he can make small plays for boys who are wide open, and you (saw) it again tonight where he can serve the puck very well. Now (we have to) make sure that he has more pace, a bit, more hardness in this game, another dimension to be more accountable in some of the games. So there is nothing negative about him except that he is a young, 19-year-old boy who is learning the North American game. “