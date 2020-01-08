Loading...

OTTAWA – No Canadian forces have been injured by the barrage of Iranian missiles that hit targets in Iraq on Tuesday, says Canada’s chief of staff.

“CAF families: I can assure you that all CAF personnel deployed are safe and responsible for following rocket attacks in Iraq,” General Jonathan Vance said in a tweet on Tuesday. “We remain vigilant.”

That message was repeated by Canadian Armed Forces Operations.

“Canadian forces deployed in Iraq are safe after two military bases were targeted by rocket attacks tonight.”

US authorities say a dozen ballistic missiles are aimed at Al-Asad airbase near Baghdad and the northern city of Irbil, in the part of Iraq controlled by the Kurdish minority of the country.

Canadians have been in Irbil for a long time, working with Iraqi troops and maintaining a helicopter unit, and Canada is also diplomatic.

Hours before the Iranian missiles strike, the Canadian forces had started to move troops out of the country.

US President Donald Trump also went to social media to comment on the attack after the US Department of Defense said there were few or no casualties among his troops.

“All right! Rockets launched from Iran at two military bases in Iraq. Assessment of casualties and damage currently taking place,” Trump said on Twitter.

“So far, so good! We have by far the most powerful and best-equipped military anywhere in the world! I will make a statement tomorrow morning. “

OTTAWA – A new poll suggests that conservative voters are much clearer about what they want in a new leader for their party than who should perform that task.

The Army Marketing survey suggests that 29 percent of decided conservative voters do not know who they would choose to lead their party.

Of the two most important choices made by Tory voters, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is inactive and former interim leader Rona Ambrose is undecided.

The two also led the pack among all the investigated Canadian Army, of all partisan loyalties, and in the third place was former Prime Minister Peter MacKay.

But the poll suggests that conservative supporters have a more decisive view of what their new leader should stand for: 82 percent want a focus on maintaining a balanced budget and 63 percent want the number of immigrants to Canada to decrease.

Army questioned 1554 Canadian voters between January 3 and 7, but the poll cannot get a margin of error because polls from internet panels are not random samples.

OTTAWA – The head of a union representing hospital workers in Ottawa says that something needs to be done about overcrowded morgues that have resulted in bodies being left in unusual places in healthcare institutions.

Lou Burri, president of CUPE Local 4000, says his members have entered meeting rooms to find bodies that have been left there until the room is opened.

He says it first happened in October last year, but has become a growing problem because the infrastructure of the hospital extends beyond capacity.

“I spoke with senior management at the Ottawa hospital and they are not happy that this is the case. They don’t have the money to do anything – it’s all financing, everything is financing, “Burri said.

Ottawa hospitals perform autopsies on many people who die in and around the region, and bodies can sit for weeks or longer before they are claimed, if they are already claimed.

The leading coroner from Ontario reported in June that there were 473 unclaimed bodies in 2018, an increase from the 401 in 2017 that the office attributed to better grades of a centralized tracking system. Figures for 2019 are not yet available.

The claim process can be relatively fast for someone who dies in the hospital – often through a funeral home – but can take longer if an autopsy is required or a body is brought in from the surrounding community.

The hospital has not yet responded to a request for comment.

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump once warned Barack Obama to “not play the Iran card” to increase his political outlook by starting a war.

Eight years later, Trump shows no reluctance to politically capitalize on his order to kill a prominent Iranian general, and accuses him of reinforcing foreign policy for his own gain.

The Trump campaign has used the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force elite of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, as a baton against the democratic political rivals of the president and to divert attention from his upcoming trial of accusation in the Senate.

“Americans want their president to act decisively and defend the interests of the nation, and that is exactly what President Trump did,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh.

“Republicans are good at killing terrorists and this is a reminder,” added Michael Ahrens, communications director of the Republican National Committee.

The president was expected to reinforce those reports Thursday in Toledo, Ohio, during his first campaign meeting since the drone attack last week. The Trump campaign bought ads on Facebook emphasizing the murder of Soleimani.

The Pentagon said that Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and servants in Iraq and throughout the region.” that the attack was driven, at least in part, by the conviction that it could help him in the polls.

SHAHEDSHAHR, Iran – A Ukrainian plane with 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from Tehran’s main airport, killing everyone on board, Iranian state television and officials in Ukraine said.

The plane had left Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital when a fire hit one of the engines, said Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Road and Transport.

The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the aircraft, causing it to crash, Biniaz said, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The plane carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries on its flight to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, Biniaz said. The crash killed everyone on board, said Iranian emergency officials and Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines departed Wednesday morning and then stopped sending data almost immediately, according to the FlightRadar24 website. The airline did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. His office said he had canceled his visit to Oman and returned to Kiev due to the crash. The prime minister of the country, Oleksiy Honcharuk, confirmed the number of victims.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The first batch of cookies baked in space is back on earth.

SpaceX drove home on Tuesday, a month after the Dragon capsule arrived at the international space station ISS. The capsule parachuted in the Pacific and delivered 3,800 pounds of stuff.

Researchers want to inspect the handful of chocolate chip cookies baked by astronauts just in time for Christmas. The oven was launched to the space station in November, allowing astronauts to place pre-made DoubleTree cookie dough. A spokesperson for the hotel chain said five cookies were being baked, one by one. The company plans to share details about this first experiment of its kind in the coming weeks.

“We’ve made space cookies and milk for Santa Claus this year,” NASA astronaut Christina Koch tweet from the space station late last month posing with one of the individually wrapped cookies.

Scientists also get back 40 mice that flew in early December, including eight genetically engineered to have twice the normal muscle mass.

The first coin was minted in the new Royal Mint building in Ottawa and ended years of importing Canadian currencies from England.

TORONTO – The Strumbellas say they are postponing a 14-city Canadian tour after one of their members was hospitalized with an illness.

Keyboard player David Ritter of the Toronto-based act has posted on social media that one of his band members is “undergoing medical treatment.”

He gave no further details about the circumstances and a representative declined to comment.

The six-member band grew in popularity almost four years ago when their pop-folk single “Spirits” became a radio hit in North America and in a number of European countries.

The Strumbellas were planning to promote their latest album “Rattlesnake” with a tour that started in Victoria on January 9, with further stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

They would also play five Toronto shows at different locations in their hometown.

CALGARY – The relaxation of the rules of the International Olympic Committee on sponsorship gives the Canada Olympic Games this summer more commercial leeway in Tokyo.

Under pressure from athletes, the IOC now allows a more liberal interpretation of rules that determine how athletes interact with their personal sponsors during an Olympic Games.

Rule 40 of the IOC Olympic Charter ensures market exclusivity for companies that earn hundreds of millions of dollars to have their brand in the Olympic Games.

Rule 40 mentioned earlier “except as allowed by the IOC board, no participant, coach, trainer or official participating in the Olympic Games may allow his person, name, photo or sports performance to be used for advertising purposes during the Olympics. “

The wording of Article 40 now reads: “Participants, team officials and other team staff participating in the Olympic Games may allow their person, name, photo or sports performance to be used for advertising purposes during the Olympic Games in accordance with the IOC’s principles of the Executive Board. “

Athletes can now communicate more with personal sponsors on social media than they could when they won gold in 2016 and appear in advertisements under certain conditions.

Restrictions apply to what athletes can post, say and wear during a “black-out period” from 14 July to 11 August.

Text and images used by athletes and all their non-Olympic sponsors in advertisements and on social media may not contain any intellectual property that is considered Olympic in nature.

Edmonton. While SCTV was largely filmed in Toronto during the entire run in the late 1970s and early 1980s, it was produced for a timeout of television studios in the capital of Alberta.

The Canadian press