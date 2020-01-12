The New York Times social team definitely seems to have a good grip on winning Twitter. Just ask bad Canadians.

In a Saturday tweet, The Times called its northern neighbors a “vast, bone-cold country” that lacked “glare.” The newspaper’s tweet says that potential new residents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could light up the missing razzle.

You can’t invent this stuff.

Many Canadians are concerned about the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving to Canada, and are dazzling the vast, bone-cold country. https://t.co/3HH575a6EK

For those who hadn’t heard, the married British kings made clear their intention to “resign” from their roles as senior members of the royal family. The same announcement made it clear that their new lifestyle would include a part-time stay in North America.

They didn’t specify which part of North America they would designate as their new (partial) home, but the unveiling of their planned move caused Canadian individuals, media sources, and even brands to talk about how radical it would be to house the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Tim Hortons, a staple of Canadian fast casual food, even offered them “free coffee for life”.

That’s what the Times report linked above is about. The problem is the tweet, which has angered patriotic Canadians who think the country they call home deserves a better description than “expansion” and “bone-cold”. Many of them also want to get known that the country is doing well, thanks.

The answers ranged from frankly angry to biting sarcasm to simple old jokes. It could have been much worse for the Times, as the newspaper, which undoubtedly continues to offer op author Bret Stephens, knows.

Still, it’s easy to see why some Canadians might question the meaning of the Times tweet. This could even be the newspaper’s goal, since internet clicks are not measured by the emotional response of those who click.

* Put an icicle in my pipe * Blinding noise? Why I haven’t seen Hidden by these parts since the ’04 Great Elk Hollerin. Eh https://t.co/wdR42fBAPV

“A breath of glare is sprayed into the vast, bone-cold country”

Yes, because everyone goes to England because of the weather and the super exciting glitz and glamor. Https://t.co/V9zRrFAkCG

Others quickly reminded the newspaper that the Canadians are facing some new tragedies. Maybe it’s not just an off-base to characterize this incredibly pop culture-related news as a national conversation, but also an active offensive.

Not really. We focus on the tragic chain of events that resulted in an airplane crash that killed 276 people, 138 of them en route to Canada. If anything, we hope that Meghan & Harry can escape unwanted attention by living in Canada.

I have to live in another Canada … Nobody talks about it. Canadians lost 57 fellow Canadians in a plane crash. https://t.co/zKCHhWv7EW

The reaction to the stupid Times tweet is:

1) Canadians had an absolute shit week

2) Canadians will always be very annoyed with American stereotypes

3) Don’t tell us that we need more glare if we already have Family Feud

And, of course, the beloved Canadian joke Ryan Reynolds, who is always online, had his own thoughts on the whole situation in which the audience was blinded.

Nobody splashes dazzlingly anymore. Especially in Canada, where they drink it.

Sorry, NYT. Canada wins this round.

