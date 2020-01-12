Canadians received emergency alert about nuclear power plant incident that was sent in error

An emergency alert has been sent to residents of the province of Ontario in Canada, warning of an “incident” at a nuclear power plant, has been sent in error, said Ontario Power Generation. Around 7:20 am Sunday, an “incident” was reported to Pickering Nuclear. The power plant near Toronto, triggering the government to send an emergency alert to local residents. The bulletin, sent to people within six miles of the nuclear power plant, did not provide details of the incident. “There have been NO abnormal releases of radioactivity from the station and emergency personnel are responding to the situation. People in the vicinity of the Pickering NPP do NOT need to take protective measures at this time “said a CNN mobile alert. The province of Ontario urged residents to turn to local media for further information and instructions. But soon after, officials said the alert was sent in error. “There is no danger to the public or the environment,” said Ontario Power Generation in a statement. tweet sent at 8:06 am “There were no events, the message was sent in error”, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, a spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police, told CNN that the error angered some Ontario residents. “Someone has to be held accountable for this. This is completely unacceptable use of the #Alert emergency system. You woke up the entire province. In fear,” said a man on Twitter. The Pickering nuclear power plant, about 28 miles east of Toronto, has six nuclear reactors and accounts for about 14% of Ontario’s electricity needs, its website says. The station is expected to remain in service safely until 2024. CNN has contacted the business, Ontario police and the provincial government for more information.

