Canadians in Wuhan are flown Thursday, says the government letter

OTTAWA – The federal government has informed Canadians that they are waiting for their evacuation from Wuhan, China, that they will be flown back to Canada later this week.

The Canadian press has received a copy of a letter to Canadians and permanent residents who are currently in the city and are the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak.

According to the letter, a Thursday morning flight departs from Wuhan’s international airport, although no time has been given.

It also says that due to high demand, the government cannot guarantee that anyone who qualifies for this can board the plane.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has said that 304 Canadians have asked for help to return home, but only 280 have Canadian passports.

Ottawa has said that on arrival in Canada the evacuees will be placed in quarantine for 14 days at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would not confirm when the Canadians would be brought back, but he said that China participated in discussions.

When asked whether the continuing tensions between Ottawa and Beijing over the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou played a role in the current situation, Trudeau said this was not the case.

“In this case, I can say that China is fully cooperating with Canada,” he said Tuesday. “There are just many processes to ensure that they can pass through the local quarantines on their way to the airport, that all the right paperwork has been filled in, that identities have been verified and triple-checked. But as an example, the possibility of repatriating unaccompanied minors with the guidance of even a permanent resident who is Chinese and not Canadian – things like that have shown cooperation in this situation. “

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer and the Chief of Defense Staff are in the cabinet meeting. CDS asked how CFB Trenton is preparing for the evacuees, he said very well.

-With files from Cormac Mac Sweeney