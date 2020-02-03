Canadians in Wuhan and the Desmond survey; In the news for 3 February

In The News is a summary of stories from The Canadian Press, designed to kick-start your day. This is what is on the radar of our editors for the morning of February 3.

What we look at in Canada …

OTTAWA – The federal government says Canadian evacuees from the Chinese province at the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak will be quarantined for two weeks upon their arrival at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario.

It made the announcement Sunday night, but it did not specify a timeline for when they arrive from the closed city of Wuhan, saying it is still awaiting final approval from the Chinese authorities.

Global Affairs says the returning people – both passengers and flight crew – will undergo a thorough health check before boarding, during flight and upon arrival at the military base.

Until now, the federal government had not said whether Canadians who would eventually arrive from China would be quarantined.

The number of Canadians who want to flee the Chinese province affected by the virus has risen to 325 on Sunday.

Global Affairs says that government officials and military are currently en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, and are obtaining visas from the Chinese government to enter Wuhan.

It says the government has chartered a plane to land in Hanoi and then go to Wuhan, where the airspace is currently closed, as soon as it gets approval from the Chinese government. But there is still no word about when that will happen.

–

This too …

GUYSBOROUGH, N.S – An investigation into why a mentally ill war veteran from Afghanistan shot three members of this family before entering himself today in the second week of hearings.

Lionel Desmond, a 33-year-old former infantryman from rural Nova Scotia, killed his mother, wife, and 10-year-old daughter before aiming a military-style rifle at himself in January 2017.

After two particularly violent journeys in Afghanistan in 2007, the retired corporal suffered a post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Guysborough, N.S. investigation is expected today from two doctors who spoke to Desmond just days before the murders in nearby Upper Big Tracadie.

Last week, attorney Stewart Hayne said that Desmond was meeting Dr. for the first time. Justin Clark, who noted that Desmond was not in need and had no thoughts of suicide or murder when he appeared at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

VANCOUVER – One of Canada’s best-known broadcasters and environmentalists is making its debut this week at the Push International Performing Arts Festival on the lower mainland of B-C.

David Suzuki, along with his wife and fellow activist Tara Cullis, will take the stage in ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’, made in collaboration with the Toronto-based Why Not Theater.

The show explores whether people can love the planet the way they love each other.

83-year-old Suzuki says that decisions about reducing climate change often depend on economic fears rather than the interconnectedness of people with nature.

But to deal seriously with the environmental crisis, he says that people must learn to love the world that keeps us alive and healthy.

–

What we are looking at in the US …

DES MOINES, Iowa – On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, democratic presidential candidates hurried through the state and tried to set the voters on fire and make a final appeal to those struggling to make a final decision about their choice in the busy field.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to supporters on Cedar Rapids Sunday and said “we are the campaign of energy and excitement” and said “we can win tomorrow night.”

Pete Buttigieg, 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, talked about his status as a newcomer and told a rally that when Democrats won the White House in the past, “we did it with someone new to the national politics. “

But former Vice President Joe Biden, who emphasized his decades of Washington experience, told voters that there is no time for on-the-job training.

And Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged her supporters to “fight back” if they ever lose hope.

At the basis of the bold statements, campaigns and voters, a palpable sense of unpredictability and fear was recognized when Democrats began to select which candidate they wanted to send to a face-off in November with President Donald Trump.

–

What we look at in the rest of the world …

BEIJING – The Shanghai Composite Index has lost almost eight percent as Chinese regulators moved to stabilize markets shocked by a virus that has spread to more than 20 countries, slowing down regional tourism and slowing global growth threatened.

The outbreak of the virus in China has prompted governments around the world to increase surveillance and quarantine requirements as airlines cancel hundreds of flights. Millions of Chinese people were locked up because the number of people infected with the virus exceeded 17,000 from Sunday evening. It has killed more than 360 people, all but one in China.

The benchmark in Shanghai fell by almost nine percent after markets opened on Monday after a week-long New Year’s holiday with lunar, which was extended by three days.

It was the worst day since August 2015, despite the central bank’s efforts to bring billions of dollars of extra money to the market through short-term securities purchases.

Many analysts have dropped their forecasts for China, the second largest economy in the world, to nearly five percent compared to previous forecasts of six percent economic growth for the year.

–

