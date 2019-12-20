Canadians donate less to charity than in almost 20 years: study

Loading...

According to a new study by the Vancouver Fraser Institute, Canadians are no longer donating to charities like they used to.

The study released on Thursday found that Canadians donated 0.54 percent of their income in 2017, the last year of available tax data.

In comparison, the Americans donated almost three times this amount at 1.25 percent.

The Fraser Institute calls it the lowest amount that Canadians have donated since at least 2000.

The spokesman for the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver, Jeremy Hunka, says as donations decline, the need for help increases.

"It's a scary thing because needs are escalating at the same time," he said. "Ultimately, that means people suffer, people fight, and people die of things that would otherwise be avoidable."

However, Hunka is not surprised by the results of the study.

"The report has shown that we have seen a trend in recent years," he said. "We see fewer individual donors and those who continue to donate donate less on average."

Almost 20 percent of Canadian taxpayers stated in their tax return for 2017 charitable donations. In the United States, 24.9 percent of taxpayers said they donated.

According to the study, Manitoba was the most generous province. 23.4 percent of tax investigators requested donations to charity in 2017.

The rest of western Canada – Saskatchewan, Alberta, and BC in that order – came together behind Prince Edward Island (21.3 percent) and Ontario (20.9 percent), which placed second and third.

The least generous province or least generous territory was Nunavut with 7.2 percent, while the other two territories round out the bottom three.

Manitoba remains the most generous province with an average donation of $ 2,109

According to the study, the lowest average state claim in Rhode Island was $ 3,512. This was still more than the highest average claim in a Canadian province, which was $ 2,703 in Alberta. Overall, this is the charity donation index Utah was found to be the most generous of all 50 United States (including Washington, DC) and all 13 Canadian provinces and territories.

Charitable donations hit a 20-year low in 2017

