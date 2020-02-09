Canadians come from Wuhan and recall the results of “recanvass” Iowa; In the news for 7 February paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old from L’Ascension, Que., Who studies tourism management at Central China Normal University in Wuhan, described the flight as “quite long,” but noted that everyone slept for the most part.

All evacuated people will spend 14 days in quarantine at the military base in southern Ontario to check if they have contracted the virus.

“I think I’m going to sleep for 20 consecutive hours,” Larouche said, adding that the past few days have been stressful.

She said she was relieved to be back home because it was a long process that felt longer in another country.

A flight from the US government from Wuhan with about 50 Canadians on board left shortly after the Canadian evacuation flight.

The American aircraft will take passengers to Canada to Vancouver, where they will transfer to a second flight chartered by the Canadian government to CFB Trenton to join the rest of the evacuees.

–

This too …

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going to Africa, where he will be the first Canadian Prime Minister to participate in an African Union session.

With five months left for the vote by the United Nations Security Council, Trudeau’s trip is likely to be focused on gaining African support for Canada’s bid for one of the two available temporary seats.

During a media briefing prior to the trip on Thursday, officials from the Prime Minister’s office acknowledged that the vote of the Security Council was a reason for the trip. But they also said that building up stronger relationships in general, finding opportunities for Canadian business, and addressing issues such as climate change and the empowerment of women and girls are all part of the agenda.

The briefing officials spoke only on condition that they were not identified.

Trudeau starts in Ethiopia, the continent’s fastest growing economy, the headquarters of the African Union.

He plans to meet a number of African leaders in the margins of the meeting, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and attend discussions on gender equality and the environment.

He will later go to Senegal for an official visit, where he will meet President Macky Sall. Senegal is one of the most influential African countries in the Francophonie group of countries.

Trudeau also stops in Munich, Germany, to attend part of an international security conference before returning to Canada.

–

What we are looking at in the US …

The Chairman of the Democratic National Committee called for a “reconsideration” of the results of the Iowa caucuses, and said it was necessary to “ensure public confidence” after three days of technical problems and delays.

“Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter.

Following the release of the results of the Iowa Democratic Party late Thursday evening, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders counted by two 2,152 state representatives. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points. Both candidates have declared themselves the victors.

However, there are indications that the party did not accurately reflect some of its results, including the results released at the end of Thursday that the party reported as complete.

The Associated Press cannot identify a winner.

The state party apologized for technical failures with an app that delayed reporting the results of Monday’s caucuses and spent the week trying to verify the results. However, it was unclear whether the party intended to follow the national leader’s guideline to reassess those results, a process that would likely require state officials to evaluate caucus math spreadsheets that are at more than 1,600 caucus sites completed to ensure that the calculations were performed correctly and corresponded to the reported results.

Iowa president Troy Price suggested in a statement Thursday that he would only pursue a recanvass if a campaign asked for it.

–

What we look at in the rest of the world …

The chief architect of the American blueprint to resolve the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict blamed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the enormous tensions and violence in the occupied West Bank since the release of the plan last week.

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and adviser to President Donald Trump, who worked on the plan for nearly three years, said that state-ready leaders “don’t summon days of anger and encourage their people to pursue violence if they don’t get what they want to. “

He said he thinks Abbas was “surprised at how good the plan was for the Palestinian people, but he locked himself in” by rejecting it before it came out.

The Palestinian president goes to different forums and brings up old talks when the situation on the ground has changed and “this may be the last chance they have to resolve it properly,” Kushner said.

Abbas is scheduled to address the UN Security Council on Tuesday and then appear at a press conference with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, an opponent of the US plan who was forced to resign ten years ago in anticipation of a corruption charge that he later sent to prison for 16 months.

Kushner called the appearance of Olmert “almost pathetic.”

Leaders who had their chances and failed should encourage the efforts of other people to make peace, “as opposed to trying to make a headline if you are not relevant and trying … to get involved in a situation to get some attention “Kushner said.

–

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

GUERNSEY, Sask. – The federal government on Thursday recommended lower speed limits for all trains carrying large quantities of dangerous goods, hours after a burning derailment in rural Saskatchewan sent thick black smoke into the air.

A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train with crude oil jumped over the track around 6:15 am near Guernsey, 115 miles southeast of Saskatoon. Thirty-one of the 104 derailed cars and a dozen caught fire, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said.

It also said there were no injuries.

Jack Gibney, who lives in the rural town of Usborne, including Guernsey, said about 85 residents were evacuated from houses in the farming community. The hamlet is surrounded by farmland and is located near a potash mine managed by Nutrien.

Tom Lukiwski, a member of parliament for the area, said he was shocked to hear that the derailment was on the same track within two months.

About 19 cars on another CP train drove about 10 kilometers to the west on December 9, causing a major fire and leaking 1.5 million liters of oil.

“Having two major derailments that are incredibly serious … is something that is almost incomprehensible,” Lukiwski said. “I’m not a big fan of chance, and this seems to be more than just a coincidence.”

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said the ministerial order requires trains with 20 or more cars with dangerous goods to travel at lower speeds while the crash is being investigated.

“That speed reduction requires that they drive no more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) per hour throughout the country, except … 20 miles (32 kilometers) per hour in urban areas,” Garneau said in Ottawa. Those speed limits are half as fast as the limits currently listed on the Transport Canada website.

“This will take effect in the coming 30 days. We can shorten that – we are looking for the causes to see if there is a common pattern – or we can extend it depending on how things are progressing, “he said.

–

Weird and wild …

CALGARY – The police in Calgary encourages babysitters to screen telephone conversations following reports from a man who is immoral.

The police say that since the beginning of last year there have been several complaints about a man calling girls who offers online babysitting services.

The man calls from a blocked number and involves the girls in a conversation, but as the chat progresses, he becomes more inappropriate and graphic.

The recipients of the calls are all between 11 and 16 years old.

The police urges babysitters not to post photos with their lists, to answer calls from blocked or private numbers and never to meet a potential employer alone.

It also suggests that there is a parent or guardian nearby before girls answer a call from someone who wants to hire a babysitter.

–

Know your news …

The nominations for the East Coast Music Awards were announced on Thursday. Name the actor and comedian who will organize the award ceremony. She is best known for her Marg Delahunty character on “This Hour Has 22 Minutes.”

(Keep scrolling for the answer)

–

On this day in 1867 …

The British North American law, which created the Dominion of Canada, was introduced in the House of Lords.

–

News

TORONTO – Netflix finally lets viewers disable the automatic playback feature of preview.

The much malicious feature that forced viewers to watch clips and trailers of movies while browsing through the titles of the platform can now be disabled under account settings.

It is a function for which subscribers have begged the company to give them control.

The play about automatic play increased a few weeks ago after Netflix released the documentary “Don’t F ** k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer”.

Auto-play of a trailer for the docuseries, about the international hunt for the Canadian assassin Luka Magnotta, contained short clips of his videos of cat torture. Some viewers expressed their anger on social media about unexpected flashes of animal abuse images with a function they couldn’t turn off.

Other Netflix users have complained that automatic play is particularly noticeable when it is triggered while going over a certain title.

–

Know your news answer …

Mary Walsh is organizing the award ceremony on April 30 at Mile One Center in downtown St. John’s, N.L.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

The Canadian press