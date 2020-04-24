Canadians Claypool, Gallimore passed around in initially round of NFL draft

Canadians Chase Claypool and Neville Gallimore will have to wait around a small more time to discover where by they’ll start out their NFL careers.

Neither Claypool, a receiver from Notre Dame, nor Gallimore, a defensive lineman from Oklahoma, had been selected in the initially spherical of the NFL draft Thursday night. The second and 3rd rounds will be held Friday evening.

The remaining 4 rounds will go Saturday.

Both Claypool, a native of Abbotsford, B.C., and Gallimore, of Ottawa, experienced been pegged as late initial-round NFL picks in numerous mock drafts. They were being also amongst 58 potential customers who participated practically in Thursday’s proceedings.

But draft gurus Mel Kiper Jr., and Daniel Jeremiah saw both of those as Friday picks.

The six-foot-two, 304-pound Gallimore had 30 tackles, four sacks and 7.5 tackles for a loss last season. He appeared in 52 games — 38 as a starter — at Oklahoma, registering 148 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and 5 forced fumbles.

Gallimore impressed at the NFL blend with a 40-yard dash time of 4.79 seconds, getting just the third 300-as well as pound participant to run that rapidly. He also recorded 23 reps in the 225-pound bench push.

Claypool, a six-foot-4, 238-pounder, was Notre Dame’s major receiver in 2019 with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 TDs. He registered 150 job receptions for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Claypool also elevated eyebrows at the blend, covering the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds. He joined previous Detroit star Calvin Johnson as the only receivers measuring 6 foot 4 and 235 lbs or even larger to operate below 4.45 seconds at the incorporate.

Other Canadians who could also garner NFL notice either as late-round picks or undrafted absolutely free agents include things like: UCLA kicker J.J. Molson of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., a grandson of former Montreal Canadiens owner J. David Molson and cousin of existing owner Geoff Molson who attended the NFL mix Ohio University quarterback Nathan Rourke of Oakville, Ont. and Alberta offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell of Crimson Deer, Alta.

O’Donnell and Rourke ended up 3rd and seventh, respectively, on the CFL Scouting Bureau’s ultimate best-20 record issued before this week. Gallimore and Claypool were the prime two players in the rankings major up to the league’s draft, which is slated for April 30.