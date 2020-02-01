Canadians are opposed to the province’s decision to build ties with China

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Our government has been pushing for closer ties with China in recent years, but a new survey indicates that not everyone agrees.

Business leaders and the federal government have tried to sell the benefits of what a closer relationship with China would mean for our country’s economy.

But a poll conducted by Research Co. shows that 67 percent of people surveyed do not like working on that goal.

“We have a situation where China’s level of wariness is provocatively higher than four, five years ago,” said Mario Canseco, president of the polling station.

This skepticism extends to Huawei, where 66 percent of respondents say they are not the Chinese technology company involved in our 5G networks.

“We have seen a lot of Huwaei investments, a lot of advertisements, many complaints about social media and it has not really taken off to get Canadians to look at them when it comes to 5G development.”

Regarding the move to arrest Huawei director Meng Wanzhou at the request of the US, who wants to extradite her, 67 percent of those questioned support the Canadian government’s handling of the case.