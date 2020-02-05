Canadian women’s basketball team just two wins away from Tokyo

Eight wins in nine games in the last six months, and a best number 4 in the world ranking.

And now there are only two wins between the arguably strongest basketball team in Canada and a third consecutive berth for the Olympic Games.

But head coach Lisa Thomaidis will not breathe easily until the last buzzer sounds on Saturday.

The Canadian women are tipping their last Olympic qualifying tournament in Ostend, Belgium against the home team on Thursday, but also need a win against Sweden on Saturday to secure their ticket to Tokyo.

“It’s not an easy pole,” said Thomaidis. “You really have to go into the mindset that you have to win them all, you can’t just plan one.”

Because Japan, the fourth team in the pool of Canada, hosts an automatic Olympic berth, Canadians only have to finish for Belgium or Sweden to be Tokyo bound.

Four tournaments this week at multiple locations in Belgium, Bourges, France and Belgrade, Serbia, determine the Olympic field for women, a departure from previous years with a continental qualification one year after the Olympics, followed by a last chance event weeks after the Play.

In Tokyo, Canadians qualified 5-1 – their only loss was for the Americans – in Puerto Rico in September and then 3-0 in November in Edmonton, where they defeated their opponents with a combination of 111 points through the three wins.

Thomaidis certainly sees the positive points in the new qualifying format.

“Part of me is doing it (like it) absolutely,” she said. “It’s a short time frame to get everyone in and get your systems in place, and be ready to play your best, but you get more contact points throughout the year. We were together just nine weeks ago, compared to when we go apart for about 10 or 9 months, so that part is great, the fact that FIBA ​​breaks and breaks all their competitions so that we get all our players. “

Women’s professional competitions are closed during qualifying periods, so Thomaidis has all its stars in Belgium, including WNBA standouts Kia Nurse and Natalie Achonwa.

The national team was previously only active in the summer, which is contrary to the WNBA season.

“And so sometimes we passed years without seeing our players in the WNBA,” said Thomaidis. “So this is a pretty fun way to still have contact with them and work with them, and to develop that cohesion over the course of a number of years.”

The only drawback is four years ago that there was already an Olympic berth in the bag at that time. The Canadians had qualified for the FIBA ​​Americas tournament in Edmonton.

“So now we have this compressed timeline,” said Thomaidis. “But you just have to get started and adapt to different systems and we make the best of it and see a lot of positive things in it, more than anything else.”

The women will debut a new sweater on Thursday in collaboration with Drake’s company October’s Very Own – OVO.

“To have OVO, a globally recognized Canadian brand, part of this journey emphasizes the importance of growing the game in the country and internationally on the largest podium in competitive sports,” said Glen Grunwald, president and CEO of Canada Basketball.

Six Canadian teams qualified for Tokyo: volleyball for men, rugby sevens for men and women, softball for women, hockey for men and water polo for women.

That already meant the earlier high point of five teams at a non-boycotted Games – with the exception of the 1976 Olympics in Montreal when the country hosted nine teams.

Canada’s women’s football team could become number 7. The Canadians will play Costa Rica on Friday in Carson, California, in the semi-final of the CONCACAF Olympic championships. Semi-final winners book tickets to Tokyo.

roster:

Natalie Achonwa, Guelph, Ont., Indiana Fever (WNBA) / Bourges (France); Kayla Alexander, Milton, Ont., Chicago Sky (WNBA); Laeticia Amihere, Mississauga, Ont., South Carolina (NCAA); Miranda Ayim, London, Ont., Basket Landes (France); Bridget Carleton, Chatham, Ont., Minnesota Lynx (WNBA) / Townsville Fire (Australia); Kim Gaucher, Mission, B. C., Mondeville (France); Sami Hill, Toronto, Ont., Donau-Ries (Germany); Miah-Marie Langlois, Windsor, Ont., Dynamo Novosibirsk (Russia); Kia Nurse, Hamilton, Ont., New York Liberty (WNBA) / Canberra Capitals (Australia); Shaina Pellington, Pickering, Ont., Arizona (NCAA); Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe, Toronto, Ont., New York Liberty (WNBA) / Nadezhda Orenburg (Russia); Jamie Scott, Clarkston, Wash., Dynamo Novosibirsk (Russia)

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

13: 27ET 05-02-20