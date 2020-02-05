Canadian women want to beat Mexico and win group at CONCACAF Olympic qualification | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The best-ranked US defeated Costa Rica on Monday No. 37, 6-0 in Houston to win Group A.

Topping Group B is desirable as it means that the US should be avoided in the semi-final.

The top two in each pool advance to the crossover semi-final, A1 versus B2 and B1 versus A2. The semi-final winners represent CONCACAF, which includes North and Central America and the Caribbean, at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

Canada has finished in the last three CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers in the US.

The Canadians opened the game here with an 11-0 shellacking from number 127 St. Kitts and Nevis before dropping number 51 Jamaica 9-0. Mexico beat Jamaica with 1-0 and St. Kitts with 6-0.

“Mexico has players who can play well all over the field and they have a deep selection,” coach Coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller said in a statement. “They’ve played a few times in the US in the last few months, they’ve played Tier-1 teams, so they know what we can do and that we can put that kind of pressure on.

“Every game has its own story, and hopefully we can write a good one early in these 90 minutes.”

Eight different players have scored for Canada. Starting on Monday, Jordyn Huitema led the tournament with six goals, followed by Adriana Leon (in second place with four). Other goal scorers in Canada are Janine Beckie (three), Ashley Lawrence and captain Christine Sinclair (two each) and Jessie Fleming, Jayde Riviere and Deanne Rose (one each).

Sinclair’s strikes were Nos. 184 and 185 of her career, making her former retired American Abby Wambach the world’s leading scorer.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 3, 2020.

