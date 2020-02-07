Canadian women qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo with hard fought victory over Costa Rica | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The teen’s left foot shot hit the post and immediately rolled back, allowing her to enter it with her right foot. Huitema, who plays her club football for Paris Saint-Germain, almost looked embarrassed when she scored her seventh goal of the tournament.

The football women are the seventh Canadian team to qualify for Tokyo. They join the rugby sevens for ladies, softball and water polo and the men for hockey, rugby sevens and volleyball.

The Canadian women’s basketball team can participate on Saturday with a win over Sweden.

Canada’s previous highlight on a non-boycotted Games was five – excluding the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal when the country hosted nine teams.

Canada will advance to Sunday’s finals against the best Americans or No. 26 Mexico who met in Dignity Health Sports Park late Friday.

Both semi-final winners in the CONCACAF tournament with eight countries book their ticket to Tokyo, which represents the region that includes North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Canada finished in the last three CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers in the US and won bronze in the last two Olympic Games after leaving the quarterfinals in Beijing in 2008. Mexico beat Canada in the 2004 CONCACAF qualifiers and the Canadians denied a trip to the play of athens.

The Canadian women did not play at the 1996 or 2000 Olympic Games, when the US was the only CONCACAF representative in a field with eight teams.

Coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller started Stephanie Labbe in the goal behind a back line of Shelina Zadorsky, Kadeisha Buchanan and Sophie Schmidt. Desiree Scott protected the back three with Allysha Chapman, Jessie Fleming, Lawrence and Beckie who accompanied her in midfield. Huitema joined Captain Christine Sinclair at the front.

Sinclair, the world’s leading goal scorer, entered goal no. 186 with 11 of those who had competed against Costa Rica. The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C. was honored for Friday’s game at a ceremony with CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, a fellow Canadian.

After scoring 22 goals in three round-robin games, the attack by Canada was anything but sharp to begin with.

Sinclair was booked in the fourth minute for leading with an arm in an air fight with defender Mariana Benavides causing both players to be temporarily dazed.

Canada dominated possession early, but could not convert that advantage into scoring opportunities. The first shot on goal came only in the 28th minute, a long-distance Costa Rican attempt in a failed attempt to get Labbe out of position.

Heiner-Moller changed formation and brought Schmidt to midfield while the first half progressed. On the other hand, goalkeeper Noelia Bermudez needed treatment after taking a Chapman knee to the head.

Canada’s first shot – an attempt by Beckie to be easily stopped by Bermudez – came into a turbulent first half during injury time.

Canada rose in the second half.

Freed by a great pass from Sinclair, Huitema defeated several defenders in the 58th minute, but her shot turned far away. An unmarked Beckie came close to getting in the 61 minute mark, but Chapman’s fine cross bounced a bit high and created an uncomfortable shot that skewed off the goal.

Huitema just failed to reach a Beckie cross in the 67th minute.

The Canadian women have never lost to Costa Rica and won all 14 meetings with a lead of 46-6.

Brazil, Great Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Sweden have already qualified for the Olympic Games and have become members of host Japan in the 12-country field.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

The Canadian press