Canadian women beat Mexico, go within one win after winning the Tokyo Olympics paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Shelina Zadorsky also scored for Canada in the H-E-B Park.

Sinclair, who was wearing her custom made Nike Phantom VNM boots for the first time in a competition, returned to the line-up after a 9-0 win on Saturday 51 in Jamaica. The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., became the world’s leading goal scorer of all time when she scored goals No. 184 and 185 in Canada’s 11-0 win over tournament openings with number 127 St Kitts and Nevis.

After finding its way with St. Kitts and Jamaica, Canada found Mexico a harder nut to crack, but was always in charge. The Mexicans took no prisoners from time to time and Rebecca Bernal was lucky enough to escape with only a yellow card after scissors gear at Jessie Fleming in the 21st minute.

Canada went ahead in the 26th minute when an unmarked Sinclair struck the 19-year-old laser-like low cross from Jade Riviere and closed a smooth series of 12 passages. A Fleming run pulled a defender away from the Canadian skipper during the game.

It was Sinclair’s fourth goal in her last three games – and her 17th all-time against Mexico.

Janine Beckie hammered away from the bar after 42 minutes. Then, from a line-up by centerback partner Kadeisha Buchanan from a Beckie corner, Zadorsky made it 2-0 with a shot through the traffic. It was the second goal in 62 internationals for the center back.

Canada had 63 percent of possession in the first half and surpassed Mexico by 5-2 (2-1 in shots on goal).

Mexico’s first real chance came in the 53rd minute, when substitute Kiana Palacios’s shot was wide parried by Stephanie Labbe.

Sinclair made way for Jordyn Huitema in the 66th minute. The 18-year-old Huitema scored five goals against Jamaica and one against St. Kitts.

Labbe had to make another save in the 76th after a deflected shot by Daniela Espinosa. On the other hand, substitute Rebecca Quinn and Nichelle Prince both shot high.

Mexican goalkeeper Emily Alvarado made back-to-back stops on Huitema and Prince during the downtime.

Fleming, Prince and Gabby Carle also came to the Canadian from 11. Star midfielder Ashley Lawrence, who stumbled the field in the Jamaica game, came as a sub to start the second half.

Canada extended its unbeaten series against Mexico to 14 games (12-0-2) while it improved its career record against Mexicans to 22-1-2.

The only loss in the series was costly. Mexico’s 2-1 victory in 2004 prevented Canada from going to the Athens Games.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

The Canadian press