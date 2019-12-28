Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool ends an excellent senior season at Notre Dame with an MVP performance at Camping World Bowl

Loading...

Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool ended his NCAA career with an MVP performance at Camping World Bowl.

Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown in Notre Dame University's 33-9 victory over Iowa State University. The six foot four inch 229 pound Claypool was an offset from the Cyclone's minor.

Chase Claypool always intrigues me as a big body reception target. Great body control and ability to gain above the rim. I love his game.

pic.twitter.com/VhNoZSJ8hs

– Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 28, 2019

Abbotsford, a native of British Columbia, was named the best Irish player for the 2019 season. He had a great senior season with 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns. Claypool had 150 seizures for 2,159 yards and 19 touchdowns in four seasons with Notre Dame.

Chase Claypool can play on Sundays. pic.twitter.com/2TuP0RJeOH

– Eric Elizondo (@EIizondo) December 28, 2019

NFL draft scheduled for April 23-25 ​​in Paradise, Nevada, and Claypool should be a selection for Day 1 or Day 2. Claypool is currently the second hopeful for the 2020 CFL draft, but don't be surprised if it is not selected before the next rounds on April 30. Given his level of production, his NCAA pedigree, his speed and his size, there is little reason to believe that Claypool will one day play in the CFL.

Claypool accepted an invitation to the Mobile, Alabama Senior Bowl, the best all-star game for NFL senior prospects. The week begins on Monday January 20 with metrics, training and a game followed by the game scheduled for Saturday January 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and live on NFL Network.

This is a chance for Claypool to increase his NFL draft stock which is sure to improve as the process progresses.