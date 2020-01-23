Canadian superstars Shawn Mendes and Drake among the nominees on the Grammy

TORONTO – From Shawn Mendes to Drake, the line-up of Canadian nominees at the 2020 Grammy Awards are old professionals in the Top 40 community. That is especially true given that the leading contenders Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo have all achieved their first number 1 hits last year.

So when the 62nd Grammy Awards start on Sunday on Citytv and CBS, with Alicia Keys as host, watch Mendes to bring the heat while performing his nominated duet “Senorita” alongside his girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Drake, who has not confirmed his presence this year, can offer a bit of world fame if he wins one of his two nominations and enters the stage for an acceptance speech.

The other wildcard is Justin Bieber, who has not been nominated, but may show up to promote his single “Yummy”, which was released outside the eligible Grammy period.

Shania Twain, who has five Grammies to her name, is one of the presenters.

Most Grammy categories with Canadian nominees are announced during the ‘premiere ceremony’, which takes place before the television event, and is streamed online at 3:30 PM. ET.

Here are the highlights to keep an eye on:

REYEZ SHINES: count first candidate Jessie Reyez among the most enthusiastic Grammy contenders this year. The former cheerleader of Toronto Argonauts paid her rights in the local music scene before she won two Juno Awards, and is now competing for a Grammy in the urban urban album category for her EP ‘Being Human in Public’. Reyez eagerly campaigned on social media for the trophy, posting a series of memes with old photos of herself with a superimposed Grammy in her claws. “If you didn’t vote and you want to see me explode, go ahead and vote for my project,” she wrote in an Instagram post showing her outburst of a Grammy prize.

DRAKE DOUBLES UP: Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, is the leading Canadian nominee with nods for two different collaborations. He is part of Chris Brown’s “No Guidance”, which is on its way to the best R&B number. He also shares a nomination with Rick Ross about ‘Gold Roses’ for the best rap song, co-produced by Drake’s long-standing Toronto-based employee Noah Shebib. Drake’s relationship with the Grammy’s is patchy. Two years ago he chose not to submit his album ‘More Life’ for consideration. Then he broke expectations last year by appearing to accept the best rap title. While holding his trophy, he told the audience that winning prizes was not necessary as long as musicians have fans who show up for their live shows.

POWER POP: Two generations of flirty Canadian heartthrobs compete for prizes in different pop categories. Mendes shares his nomination for ‘Senorita’ with Cabello in the best pop duo or group category. And Michael Buble pursues a best traditional pop-vocal album win for ‘Love’, a collection of classic ballads with ‘Forever Now’, a heartbreaking song that Buble wrote for his children.

LUCKY NINE?: Alberta vocal group Northern Cree returns to the Grammy with their ninth nomination in 18 years. “When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs” is the group’s 40th album and competes in the best regional root category. Steve Wood, co-founder of the indigenous group, says he hopes to win so that he can bring a Grammy to his students in Maskwacis, Alta, where he is a school administrator. Despite being left empty-handed eight times, Northern Cree is by no means the most nominated contender to never win. That claim goes to Norwegian classic sound engineer Morten Linberg, who is zero for 28.

RETURNING CHAMPIONS: Daniel Caesar’s collaboration with Brandy on “Love Again” would be the one in Oshawa. born singer can deliver his second Grammy in as many years in the best category R&B. Songwriter Bernie Herms, born in London, Ont., And spent his childhood in Canada, also photographs for his second prize with “Only Jesus”. The album was recorded by rock band Casting Crowns and is recognized in the best contemporary Christian music performance or song category. And then there is the Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan, for her second trophy as she fights for the best opera recording with “Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence”, written by the English composer George Benjamin.

REMIX FIX: Although electronic musician Marie Davidson from Montreal is not technically nominated for a Grammy this year, this will not prevent her from attending the ceremony. She says she will find her way to Los Angeles as a guest of the Belgian brothers David and Stephen Dewaele, who have been nominated in the best remixed recording category for an adrenaline-driven club version of her song “Work It.”

This story from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

David Friend, The Canadian Press