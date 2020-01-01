Loading...

A Canadian animation studio and media company owned by Corus Entertainment – the parent company of Global News – won a default judgment against a cannabis pharmacy in Oklahoma for violating the copyright of a long-standing children's television logo.

The ruling was issued after cannabis retailer Treehouse Dispensary LLC was unable to assert or defend itself against the legal action following a judgment by the Oklahoma court.

CONTINUE READING:

Corus Entertainment Wins "Power" Fight Against Broadcasting Competitors After the Judge Issued an Injunction for Using the Channel Name



Toronto-based studio Nelvana Enterprises Inc. filed a lawsuit with a federal court in July this year. The pharmacy "deliberately copied the logo of its children's television program Treehouse and imitated it in a confusing similar way" has been used since the 1990s.

The court's default judgment instructs the pharmacy chain to pay Nelvana's claims, including permanently stopping the use of tree house logos and logos, and paying legal fees in excess of $ 74,000.

The story continues under the advertisement

Nelvanas tree house logo.

Corus Entertainment

The Nelvana tree house logo pictured above is believed to have been used by the chain at its various locations in Oklahoma and for the packaging and marketing of its cannabis products.

Below are some examples of the logo used in the cannabis chain's promotions, signage, products and labels on packaging.

FILE PHOTO: This file photo dated July 22, 2019 shows the store front of Treehouse Dispensary in Tulsa, Okla.

(John Clanton / Tulsa World via AP)

FILE PHOTO: This ad for Treehouse Dispensary can be seen by drivers on the Broken Arrow Expressway in Tulsa on Monday, July 22, 2019.

(John Clanton / Tulsa World via AP)

An image of the tree house logo used at a tree house pharmacy location in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Tree house dispensary via Facebook

An image of the tree house logo used on the doormat in a tree house pharmacy in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Tree house Muskogee via Facebook

Ron Durbin, the lawyer for the pharmacy chain, previously said that the company "categorically denies that its logo violates existing brands in the United States" and that it would "vigorously defend itself in court."

The story continues under the advertisement

Durbin has not yet responded to Global News's request for comment. However, Global News contacted Treehouse Dispensary, but the decision has not yet been commented on.

00:59

Katy Perry sued Hillary Clinton costume photo for $ 197K, which was posted on Instagram

Katy Perry sued Hillary Clinton costume photo for $ 197K, which was posted on Instagram

Durbin previously said the pharmacy chain has been trying to change its logo, as seen in a post on social media.

pic.twitter.com/9GZVdcRMUH

– Joshua (@ JBoyd_77), July 4, 2019

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) copyright infringement nelvana (t) Corus Entertainment (t) Corus Nelvana lawsuit (t) Nelvana (t) Nelvana cannabis company (t) Nelvana tree house (t) Nelvana tree house cannabis company logo (t) Nelvana tree house logo (t) tree house (t) tree house Pharmacy (t) Tree House Logo (t) Canada (t) Cannabis (t) World