Canadian Special Forces Soldier sentenced for theft to be released from the Army

A Canadian special forces soldier convicted in connection with theft of equipment will be released from the army.

Cpl. Pedro Collier, who was assigned to the Joint Task Force 2 Counter-Terrorism Unit at Dwyer Hill, was found guilty in August of having stolen property of more than $ 5,000 and owning a prohibited device.

Between December 2015 and March 2017, Collier took around $ 23,000 worth of equipment from special forces, including jackets, a global positioning system, backpacks, watches, a tent, a solar charger, a fan, kitchen sets, hoodies, generators, saws, boots, and a pocket to carry magazines for firearms. He also took two C7 gun magazines, suitable for 30 bullets, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

“As a result of the conviction of Corporal Pedro Collier, Canadian forces have conducted an administrative investigation of the member’s file to determine the most appropriate administrative action,” said military spokesperson Maj Amber Bineau. “In this circumstance, the Review Authority decides to dismiss the member of the CAF.”

“The member is releasing,” she added. “To respect the privacy of the member, we will not release details about the release.”

The agreed statement of facts recorded at the Ontario court also pointed to allegations of a larger theft problem within special units. “Mr. Collier was handed these items (in some cases by more elderly people) and was instructed to simply take them with him,” the statement said. “He took them knowing they were not his.”

“Mr. Collier informed the police that there was a prevailing culture within CANSOFCOM of simply taking items from the employer,” the statement added.

CANSOFCOM refers to Canadian Special Operations Forces Command and includes Joint Task Force 2, a counter-terrorism unit and special operations in Ottawa; the 427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron and the Canadian Special Operations Regiment, both in Petawawa, Ont., and the Canadian Joint Incident Response Unit, an organization in Trenton, Ont. who deals with weapons of mass destruction.

“Military police, including the National Investigation Services, continue to investigate various other members of CANSOFCOM for their participation in related behavior,” the court noted.

Collier received a suspended sentence and a probationary period of 12 months.

Military police accused Collier on October 29, 2018. It is unclear how the corporal was able to get all the material from the Joint Task Force 2 base at Dwyer Hill without being detected, but as a supply engineer he would have had access to many of the unit inventory. JTF2 is the secret counter-terrorism unit of Canada.

However, the court’s statement noted that Collier had little use of the equipment, so he started selling some items on eBay. He sold a total of around $ 4,000 worth of equipment.

The plan began to unravel when another member of CANSOFCOM discovered on March 3, 2017 that someone was selling equipment on eBay that looked similar to the equipment issued to Canadian special forces, according to the judicial document. CANSOFCOM says around that time that supply management personnel had noticed deviations in their inventory and had begun to perform verification checks to try to understand if equipment was missing or misplaced or mislabelled.

After rumors began to circulate among soldiers of special forces that an investigation had been started, Collier confessed to remove the items from his workplace. He also revealed to check the location of the equipment that he had not yet sold. Collier has never sold or tried to sell weapons, the court noted.

Collier paid back $ 4,000. In addition, he donated $ 1,000 to charity.

The corporal has been a member of the Canadian Forces since 2005. He joined CANSOFCOM in 2015.

Over the past three years, the military police have conducted six other investigations into alleged theft at CANSOFCOM, which consists of a number of special units. In two cases equipment was out of place; in three cases no suspects were identified or there was insufficient evidence to file a complaint, and in another case a complaint was filed but not continued when the person left the Canadian armed forces.

In addition, two investigations were carried out during the same period by units themselves within the special forces command. In one case there was an allegation that a CANSOFCOM member had taken over an item from another soldier of the special forces, but no charges were filed. In another case, it was found that the actions of a member of CANSOFCOM were not offensive, but administrative measures were nevertheless taken against the individual.

Canadian Special Forces Leaders were warned in 2012 that their equipment did not follow properly, according to a DND audit. At that time, one of the Special Forces units could not account for $ 8 million to $ 10 million in equipment, and inspectors warned that more work was needed to ensure that equipment was properly cataloged in the military inventory system.

After the audit, the special forces command said it was planning to improve how it followed its equipment. The equipment purchases of the command are much smaller in quantity and costs than the regular Canadian armed forces, but the units tend to acquire advanced technology.

