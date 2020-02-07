Canadian special forces are cautious in Iraq in the midst of “sensitive” relationships

OTTAWA – The Special Forces Commander of Canada says relations with the Government of Iraq are “sensitive,” and his troops are cautious while helping local forces fight the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Maj-Gen. Peter Dawe’s comments follow a flurry of activity in Iraq last month, with Iran a rocket attack and the Iraqi parliament calling on all Western troops to leave the country after the US killed an Iranian general.

One of the goals of the Iranian rocket attack was the military base near the Kurdish city of Irbil in northern Iraq, which since October 2014 has been the main base for Canadian special forces fighting ISIL.

Dawe says the Iranian missiles did not land close to Canadian troops, whose activities had been suspended hours before the attacks.

Regarding the resolution of the Iraqi parliament, Dawe says the anti-ISIL coalition and Canadian officials are in close contact with the government to ensure that everything is in line with Baghdad’s wishes.

The Canadian armed forces will not say how many special-forces soldiers there are in Iraq, but it is permitted to deploy a maximum of 200 to help combat ISIL.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

