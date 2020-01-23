Canadian singer Neil Young received American citizenship

Canadian singer Neil Young is ready to vote in the 2020 U.S. election.

The 74-year-old boy was photographed in Los Angeles on Wednesday when he showed off his brand new citizenship papers and waved a small American flag with his wife, American actress Daryl Hannah.

“I am happy to announce that I am there !!”, he wrote on his website on Wednesday and asked the fans “to choose their conscience”.

In November, Young announced that he was seeking dual citizenship to be able to vote in the 2020 elections. However, he revealed that his smoking had stopped the process.

“When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the exam. It was a conversation in which I was asked a lot of questions. I honestly answered and passed it, ”he wrote on his website at the time. “However, I was recently told that I need to do another test because I’m using marijuana and some people who smoke it have a problem.”

The U.S. citizenship and immigration authorities told CNN at the time: “Persons who commit violations of state-controlled substances face potential immigration consequences under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which applies to all foreigners regardless of the state or the jurisdiction in which they live. ”The agency would not comment specifically on Young’s request.

Young and Hannah, 59, who got married in 2018, looked dizzy as they drove down an escalator after his naturalization ceremony at the LA Convention Center.